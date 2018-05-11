Menu
Crime

'TERRIFYING': Witness tells of dramatic police confrontation

Adam Hourigan
by
10th May 2018 10:10 PM
AN EYEWITNESS has said an incident where a woman allegedly chased another woman in the street armed with a knife today was "terrifying", but has praised the actions of the officer first on the scene.

The witness, who did not wish to be named alleges he first saw a woman chasing someone with a knife as he was driving along Prince Street near the Grafton Showgrounds.

The witness pulled over and alleges the woman started to wave the knife at other people nearby and scream at them.

"There were a fair few people in the street... at least 20 around," he said.

The witness said shortly after one police officer came into the street and stopped nearby and the woman walked with the knife.

 

"He drew his gun and screamed at her to drop the knife," he said.

"She did and he handcuffed her as a few other people arrived after.

"The police did a really good job...and honestly the way the first one handled it on his own was awesome.

Grafton Daily Examiner

