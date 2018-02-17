Eyes of Jordan upon her, Mullen prays for adventure, knowledge

CAREER: State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with her family during the first week of the 56th Queensland Parliament.

CAREER: State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with her family during the first week of the 56th Queensland Parliament. Contributed

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

MEMBER For Jordan Charis Mullen talked about the end of her political career as she took to her feet in parliament to officially began the start.

On Thursday afternoon in the green chamber of the Queensland Parliament, where countless politicians have gone before, Mrs Mullen delivered her inaugural speech.

She opened with a passage from a famous poem written by Greek poet Constantine Cavafy: When you start on your journey to Ithaca. Then pray that the road is long, full of adventure, full of knowledge.

With a mix of working-class constituents, business owners and young families in her electorate, Mrs Mullen promised to be their representative.

"I know that most of what I will learn and experience will come from the people," she said.

"Their hopes, their fears, their aspirations, their disappointments. It will all be there for me to embrace, to allay, to advocate and to share."

There was a strong female theme in her speech. She touched on the fighting spirit of Ellen Violet Jordan, her electorate's eponym and the second woman elected to the parliament, in 1966.

"Through my campaign, I thought often of Violet Jordan - always felt she was watching over me," Ms Mullen said.

"Something Violet Jordan would have understood and something I always remind myself is that politics is about hard work certainly but there is always an element of luck and timing.

She said infrastructure to cope with growth would be a priority.

Ms Mullen finished the speech the way she started; with a glance into the future and the last passage of Cavafy's poem.

"It seems strange to think about the end of your parliamentary career as you deliver your first speech," Ms Mullen said.

"But I believe the best politicians are the ones who have an end-date in mind - if of course, the electorate does not decide it for you.

"They are the most effective in this house because they know they have a small window of opportunity to make a significant contribution and difference."