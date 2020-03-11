‘Eyes like a crazed demon’: Man, dog injured in attack

Chas Jenkins was walking with Dylan the dog when they were both savagely attacked by another dog. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Chas Jenkins was walking with Dylan the dog when they were both savagely attacked by another dog. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A SIPPY Downs man says dogs of dangerous breeds should be forced to be muzzled in public after he and his dog were injured in a brutal attack.

Chas Jenkins was walking his 10-year-old maltese poodle, Dylan, on Sunday about 6.30pm off Albany St when they came across an elderly couple walking a friend's "very powerful, muscular" dog.

Mr Jenkins, concerned about a confrontation between the animals, moved off the path and put himself between them.

But even though he said he was assured the dog, believed to be a pit bull or staffy, was "friendly", it managed to wrangle out of its collar and grab Dylan by the throat in a chokehold.

Dylan was "screaming in pain" as he was being thrown about.

Mr Jenkins said he did whatever he could to save his beloved pet.

"I could see (the dog's) eyes were like a crazed demon. He was frothing at the mouth," he said.

"I felt he was going to kill my dog."

Dylan has undergone surgery after the attack and will have to return to the vet this week.

Mr Jenkins punched the dog, tried to wrestle it off Dylan and even attempted to pry its jaws open with his bare hands until it eventually loosened its grip.

Dylan, terrified and severely injured, managed to flee towards the safety of his home.

As the other dog lunged for one final bite, it instead bit down on Mr Jenkins' arm, leaving him with wounds about 3cm across and almost 2cm deep.

"He got me real good," he said.

"I thought 'I've got to get myself out of this situation because I could die here potentially myself, bleed out'."

As he stood on the path with "blood pumping out" of his arm, Mr Jenkins said the couple were "rushing off with their heads down", and didn't stop to help even when called.

"It's not Australian," Mr Jenkins said.

"It's not OK to do that sort of thing, to leave somebody in that situation."

Paramedics attended and took Mr Jenkins to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment, where he had to get stitches and a tetanus shot.

"I've got quite a few wounds, a dislocated finger and a few other injuries," he said.

Chas Jenkins was injured while trying to save his dog, Dylan’s life.

Dylan was taken to an emergency vet and underwent surgery for a significant wound on his neck, as well as minor bites across his body, leaving Mr Jenkins and his wife Lorelle out of pocket thousands of dollars.

While Mr Jenkins didn't blame the elderly couple for the attack, he said they shouldn't have been handling such a "muscular" dog and he was disappointed they didn't stay to help.

"People of that age, they shouldn't have been walking that sort of a dog.," Mr Jenkins said.

"They've got no hope of handling them.

"They couldn't do anything, they just stood back and watched."

Mr Jenkins has now called for mandatory muzzling for dogs considered to be a dangerous breed when they're in public places.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the time they're lovely dogs, (but) it's that 1 per cent that can potentially kill," he said.

"It can kill a child or kill an animal or do a lot of harm."

According to Sunshine Coast Council, only dogs that have been declared dangerous are required to wear a muzzle in public.

A council spokeswoman said the attack was being investigated.