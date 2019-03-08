Eyes in the sky: Robots used to monitor parking

Council will begin using drones to monitor parking in Sarina

Council will begin using drones to monitor parking in Sarina TAHLIA STEHBENS

DRONES will surveil Sarina parking lots to record the number of cars and motorbikes using public parking.

The survey of parking demand will calculate the current and future demands on Sarina's parking, and will be used to shape the Sarina Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

Mackay Regional Council said the drone would hover over the town to monitor on-street parking in the CBD area and two off-street parking locations.

Cr Karen May said the survey would "ensure this project meets the demand for parking in Sarina both now and into the future".

She said the drone survey would be used to finalise the design and determine construction costs for the town's revitalisation project.

"The next stage of this project is to finalise the concept design and determine how it can be delivered in terms of timing, stages and funding opportunities across all levels of government," Cr May said

In drawing up their vision for Sarina's future, Cr May said the council was mindful of the concerns of residents about the revitalisation works. She said the concept plan would maintain the local character of the area while addressing safety and noise concerns.

Council expected its plan would provide Sarina residents the opportunity to take greater enjoyment of their town while providing a catalyst for further revitalisation.

The survey will begin next week, on Friday March 15 and Saturday March 16.