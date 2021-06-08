Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Generic image Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Crime

Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

Lachlan Berlin
8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

How much is a pokies machine worth?

That's what the Gladstone Magistrates Court had to figure out on May 25 after an unemployed man suffering from a chronic illness broke one of them while he was drunk.

The venue was seeking restitution from Nathan Stephern Hazard, 27, but no quote was provided to the court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths estimated it would be worth about $2000.

The court heard the business was out of pocket not only for the broken machine but also the revenue it didn't generate while it was down, which was estimated to be about $3000.

Sergeant Griffiths contacted the venue and told the court it would be worth about $10,000 for a replacement.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey was shocked to hear that amount.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said those losses sounded like a civil claim matter.

"That is an extremely high amount," she said.

After a short adjournment, a final figure of $2280 in restitution was agreed upon.

Hazard was ordered to pay that $2280 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was also given a $800 good behaviour bond, but the conviction wasn't recorded.

"He shouldn't be playing the friggin' pokies machine in the first place," Magistrate Manthey said.

court crime gambling poker machines
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury hears evidence of alleged council officer misconduct

        Premium Content Jury hears evidence of alleged council officer misconduct

        News The prosecution alleges the officers failed to follow correct procedure in approving invoices for the running of a major Ipswich rugby league event

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath...

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man eats the evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man eats the evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 8

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 8

        News Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 8