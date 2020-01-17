Eye on successive Webb Shields

EXPERIENCED: Centrals' Matt Guest will guide Ipswich against the Warehouse XI.

CRICKET: Centrals’ Matt Guest leads a quality Ipswich outfit into the season’s second Webb Shield one-dayer against the Warehouse Competition XI at Ivor Marsden on Sunday.

Ipswich won for the first time in 11 years last season and Guest is intent on retaining the shield for another 12 months.

“To go back-to-back would be huge,” Guest said.

“It would be awesome.

“And hopefully it would keep the competition running, which would be another great thing.”

The Ipswich representatives currently have the wood on their opponents after they crushed them convincingly in October’s opener by 78 runs.

Ipswich posted 280 before restricting Warehouse to 202.

With almost identical line-ups set to take to the field on the weekend, Ipswich starts favourite.

Victory will hand them the coveted silverware.

They have one paw on the trophy already and will strive to keep the foot on the throat and ram home any residual psychological advantage.

Guest said the Webb Shield was popular with combatants and players would like to see it remain on the calendar long into the future.

He said the series offered young up-and-coming cricketers the chance to don Ipswich’s colours with pride and experience playing at a representative level.

“It is important because it allows young kids from third and fourth grade to get a run in rep teams,” he said.

“Seeing the young fellas get an opportunity to throw on a representative shirt is a pretty cool feeling.

“We also have a lot of experience in the side as well