‘Extremely hot’ Australia Day weekend

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s all week across Sydney, making the beach the ideal place to be. Picture: Toby Zerna

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s all week across Sydney, making the beach the ideal place to be. Picture: Toby Zerna

GET your barbecues ready and keep the swimwear out because Australia Day looks set to be a hot and humid scorcher.

Possible storms and rain could threaten those outdoor parties, however, especially if you're living in Victoria and certain parts of NSW.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said heat will very slowly shift from its current focus in NSW and southern Queensland to the southern states in the lead up to Australia Day.

Mr Sharpe said it would be a hot one for a lot of the country.

"On Australia Day it will be hot across southern and southeastern Australia, with heatwave conditions continuing over western NSW and northern South Australia," he said.

"The heat is due to a pair of almost stationary troughs sitting over the south-east and the western inland of the country."

Mr Sharpe said the trough in the southeast will produce showers and storms in eastern Victoria and southern and central parts of NSW on Friday, which will "likely interrupt a few afternoon barbecues, mainly along and near the ranges."

"The Australia Day long weekend will be extremely hot across the southern capitals with Adelaide forecast to exceed 40 degrees each day, and Melbourne above 35 degrees."

"Even Hobart is forecast to hit 35 on both Saturday and Sunday on the long weekend."

Things are looking a little hot for the eastern states this Australia Day. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Sharpe said Perth looked to be the pick of the capitals, with the city expecting a top of 28C.

Adelaide is forecast to hit 40C.

"Darwin is the most likely to be wet, with showers and storms in the forecast," he said.

"Sydney should be warm and humid, with showers and storms a risk in the west. Just the chance of a shower or two each day in Brisbane across the long weekend with daily tops of 31C."

Here's what we can expect across the capitals this week.

SYDNEY

Today 31c, tomorrow, 31C, Wednesday 29C, Thursday 30C, Australia Day 30C with the chance of showers, Saturday 30C, Sunday 29C.

MELBOURNE

Today 31C, tomorrow 23C, Wednesday 26C, Thursday 29C, Australia Day 35C chance of afternoon showers, Saturday 39C chance of showers, Sunday 39C.

BRISBANE

Today 31C, tomorrow 33C with the chance of showers, Thursday 31 with showers, Australia Day 31C with the chance of showers and storms, Saturday 31 and showers, Sunday 31C and showers.

You might need a bigger hat and towel to beat the heat this week. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/AAP

PERTH

Today 34C, tomorrow 33C, Wednesday 32C, Thursday 29C, Australia Day 28C, Saturday 28C, Sunday 31C.

ADELAIDE

Today 31C with the chance of showers, tomorrow 30C, Wednesday 33C, Thursday 37C, Australia Day 40C, Saturday 42C, Sunday 42C.

HOBART

Today 25C, tomorrow 25C with chance of showers, Wednesday 26C, Thursday 27C with possible showers, Friday 27C, Saturday and Sunday 35C with the chance of showers.

CANBERRA

Today 37C, tomorrow 36C with the chance of showers, Wednesday 36C with showers, Thursday 33C with showers, Saturday 32C with showers, Sunday 33 with a chance of showers.

DARWIN

Today 30C, tomorrow 29C, Wednesday 29C, Thursday 30C, Australia Day 31C, Saturday 31C and Sunday 31C. There is the chance of rain and storms every day across the NT capital.