‘Extremely difficult’: Paramedics tried in vain to save teen

PARAMEDICS have undergone welfare checks after they treated a 19-year-old man who suffered traumatic injuries and died when he plunged from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Senior Operations Supervisor Neil Stead said paramedics were called to View Ave at Surfers Paradise about 3.15am this morning.

He said a member of the public found the 19-year-old on the footpath, believed to have fallen from the fourth floor, and phoned for help.

Police at the scene of a highrise death at View Pacific Apartments at View Ave in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

In total, paramedics from multiple units assessed seven patients aged between 16 and 19 at the scene who were affected by prescription drugs, reportedly diazepam, or Valium.

Police said the teens were in a "semiconscious state".

Four of the teens, two 16-year-old boys, were taken in a stable condition to Robina Hospital, while two more were left with Queensland Police.

Mr Stead said the scene was confronting for paramedics who tried in vain to save the 19-year-old.

Police investigating the death at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

"I'd just like to express the ambulance's concerns for the family and for the young gentleman who passed away," he said.

"He had quite traumatic injuries, assumed to have fallen from about the fourth floor. CPR was commenced on the individual and it was later called off. He could not be resuscitated and was deceased on scene.

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Neil Stead speaking about the tragic death at Surfers Paradise early this morning. Picture: Luke Mortimer

"Extremely difficult job for the paramedics. Welfare checks have been conducted on the crew that looked after the young male."

Mr Stead several of the teens were still being treated at Robina Hosital.

He said drug-related call-outs were common for paramedics on the Gold Coast.

"There was some kind of drugs involved in this situation which caused the incident to occur. Drugs are simply not safe. Even prescribed drugs taken the wrong way are not safe," he said.

"Just don't do drugs, it's as simple as that.

"Drug overdoses are quite common, regretfully, particularly among young people."

Mr Stead believed the group was from "the Brisbane area".

Police are trying to determine the circumstancs leading to the 19-year-old’s death. Picture: Jerad Williams

Meanwhile, police detectives are trying to piece together the circumstances of the tragic death.

In a statement, police said two 16-year-old boys believed to be from the same group were arrested between View Ave and the Esplanade for possession of prescription drugs.

Investigations are continuing.

