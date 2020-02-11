Extreme way MAFS star stays ‘youthful’

MAFS star Mishel Karen has revealed a $1000 machine she uses every night is how she keeps her wrinkles at bay – but does it really work?

It's a machine designed to provide lifesaving breathing assistance for those with sleep apnoea.

But last night, MAFS contestant Mishel Karen claimed the $1000 CPAP device she uses every night also has another benefit - keeping her skin youthful.

"I sleep with a CPAP machine," she said. "I believe it keeps me youthful … it's an amazing look when you wake up next to me I'm sure."

At 48, the Brisbane bride is the oldest of this year's contestants but she certainly doesn't look it.

So is there any truth to her bizarre method for keeping wrinkles at bay?

MAFS contestant Mishel Karen uses a CPAP machine for her sleep disorder – but revealed it also had an effect on her appearance. Picture: Channel 9

The simple answer is yes.

A study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine also found sleep apnoea patients who used the machine showed an improvement in physical appearance.

To get to their findings they looked at the before-and-after photos of 20 adults with sleep issues and found that after two months of using the machine there was a visible difference.

Places of improvement included the forehead, where surface volume decreased, and cheeks, which showed less redness.

As well as having a bonus side effect from the $1000 device, Mishel uses Botox to stay fresh faced and wrinkle free. Picture: Instagram / mishel_meshes

"Patients with obstructive sleep apnoea are perceived to appear more alert, more youthful, and more attractive after adherent use of positive airway pressure," the study concluded. "Objective changes in facial surface volume and colour were identified."

Crikey! Mishel - who joked the machine made her look like "Darth Vader" - wasn't wrong.

The unlikely skin benefits aren't the only trick the MAFS bride uses to keep her face fresh. The mum-of-two also uses Botox, regularly visiting Renaissant Aesthetic Health for the popular anti-ageing treatment.

Mishel also credits sunscreen, praising zinc for "preventing wrinkles" in a post she shared in December.

Alongside it, the MAFS star shared a make-up-free selfie that showed off her flawless, glowing skin.

Mishel has been "applauded" for wearing her CPAP machine on national TV by sleep experts ResMed, a company that produces the machine here in Australia.

"Mishel is a 48-year-old female that is young at heart, she's fit and healthy and not the usual stereotype of someone who has OSA (obstructive sleep apnoea)," a spokesperson said.

"She jokingly refers to herself as looking like Darth Vader when wearing it, but the CPAP machine is doing a lot more than keeping her young.

She married her ‘husband’ Steve last night. Picture: Channel 9

"In wearing her sleep machine on national TV, Mishel has become perhaps the second person to talk publicly on national TV about a condition that affects so many Australians. She may even have been the first woman, a milestone all the more significant because of the way OSA affects women in a clinical sense but also because of the stigma attached to it."

Approximately three million Australians live with sleep apnoea and 80 per cent don't even know they have it, according to ResMed.

It affects just as many women as it does men and is a proven contributor to a range of other conditions like diabetes, depression, heart disease and obesity than can lead to an early death.

