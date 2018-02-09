EXTREME HEAT: Warning ahead of 5 days at 40C

A HEATWAVE is about to sweep across the state.

Authorities have warned residents to stay inside as a five day heatwave kicks off bringing temperatures in the 40s to the south-east.

Gatton residents should prepare for five consecutive days of 40 to 41-degree heat.

Ipswich is predicted to swelter over the coming days with the heatwave reaching a peak on Monday at 39 degrees.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has issued its heat forecast to Tuesday, predictions show the heat is likely to hang around for the rest of the week.

Valentine's Day on Wednesday is going to be a sweaty one - temperatures are expected to ease off a little to 37 degrees before climbing back to 38 degrees on Thursday.

QAS Director of Operations David Hartley said staying indoors was the best way to guard against heat related illness.

Mr Hartley said dizziness, vomiting and nausea could be signs of heat stress.

"In extreme cases, heat stroke can lead to unconsciousness," Mr Hartley said.

"Stay inside as much as you can."

Photos View Photo Gallery

West Moreton Health's Executive Director Medical Services Dr Eleri Carrahar reminded people how easy it could be to become dehydrated or overheated during extreme conditions.

"While extreme heat can affect anyone, the sick, elderly, babies, pregnant women, and breast-feeding mothers, are particularly vulnerable to the heat," Dr Eleri Carrahar said.

"Heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat cramps are just a few heat-related health concerns we see during heat spikes or waves. Symptoms for these can range from loss of appetite, weakness, headaches and vomiting to feeling faint and dizzy."

Dr Carrahar said taking preventative measures when spending time outdoors could greatly reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

"Hydration is key during hot weather but avoid consuming drinks high in sugar, caffeine or alcohol as they can actually speed up the dehydration process. Remember water is always going to be your best option," Dr Carrahar said.

"Also avoid going out during the hottest parts of the day and if you do go outside try to stay in the shade as much as possible and wear a hat, sun-protective clothing and sunscreen."

Dr Carrahar encouraged residents to look out for each other, particularly elderly neighbours or residents who live alone.

Ipswich Forecast (max temperatures)

Friday: 33

Saturday: 36

Sunday: 38 (possible storm)

Monday: 39

Tuesday: 37

Wednesday: 37

Thursday: 38

Gatton Forecast

Friday: 34

Saturday: 39

Sunday: 41

Monday: 41

Tuesday: 40

Wednesday: 41

Thursday: 40

Heat stress calls skyrocket

RSPCA Qld is being swamped with calls from people reporting animals either suffering heat stress or being left in situations where they are at risk of succumbing to heat stress. And judging from the weather forecast it's going to get worse.

Since January 1 there have been 183 calls relating to animals being left in hot cars, 584 about animals being left with insufficient or no water and 303 reporting animals being unable to access shade.

"Surely people must be aware of the dangers. It beggars belief that people are ignoring the warnings," said RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty. "If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes. This weekend and early next week we're talking of temperatures close to 40 degrees."

Dogs left in backyards can also be in danger.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die. A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place. We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."

Exercising dogs in the middle of the day can be dangerous at this time of the year. Not only can they overheat very quickly, the hot bitumen can burn paw pads. The best time of day for a dog walk is sunrise and sunset.

Flat faced dogs (Brachycephalic breeds) have shortened airways which reduces the effectiveness of panting. The weather does not even have to be particularly hot for these breeds to develop symptoms of heat stress.

Don't forget the natives!

Leave out extra containers of water to help our native wildlife keep cool.

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL.