Extreme obstacle course to test Ipswich's fittest

GET DIRTY: The Kryptonite Challenge will be coming to Ipswich this July.

GET DIRTY: The Kryptonite Challenge will be coming to Ipswich this July. Contributed

AN EXTREME obstacle course filled more than 40 crazy, muddy and fun challenges will be testing some of the city's fittest people when it comes to Ipswich later this year.

The Kryptonite Challenge, which is similar to Tough Mudder, will have competitors make their way through a 6km or 10km obstacle course consisting of water, fire, mud and more.

Not for the faint hearted, this obstacle course will test your limits. You can compete as a solo challenger or register as part of a team for the July 14 and 15 event.

Organiser Phil Reuban said the course has been designed to be a little whacky.

"The Kryptonite Challenge is not a race. It's the craziest and most fun that you and your mates could enter," he said.

"The Kryptonite Challenge is open to boys and girls over the age of 10.

"On crossing the finish line you will receive a free Kryptonite Challenge medal, a well deserved cold drink and a massive feeling of self and team achievement."

Participants will need to wear old clothes that they don't mind getting dirty, old training shoes or boots, gloves, knee pads, elbow pads, and bring soap and a towel.

Register online at www. kryptonitechallenge.com.

The Kryptonite Ipswich Challenge will be held on July 14 and 15 at the Ipswich Racecourse.

Gates open at 8am and challengers can enter the course anytime after registration.

Free headbands and undies will be given at registration.