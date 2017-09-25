38°
Extreme hot, dry conditions to continue across Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

IT'S in the lap of the gods when blistering temperatures in Ipswich will fall below the mid 30s.

A maximum of 39 degrees over the weekend will return later this week as much of the working week will sweat though mid to high 30 degree conditions.

Thursday's forecast high of 39 degrees is 13 above the September average of 26 degrees.

Warm and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters can't say when the hot weather will let up."It's in the lap of the gods," meteorologist Adam Blazak said.

"Maybe on Sunday we might get a southerly change up from New South Wales but it might be stalled and not make it all the way up to us."

He said there was a slight chance of some rain early next week when temperatures were expected to fall below 30 degrees, but it was too early to be certain of any change.

This week's temperatures

  • Monday 18-38
  • Tuesday 16-34
  • Wednesday 14-30
  • Thursday 16-39
  • Friday 16-37
  • Saturday 14-33
  • Sunday 27-13
  • Monday 12-26

Ipswich Queensland Times
