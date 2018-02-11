Menu
EXTREME HEAT: Afternoon thunderstorms bring little relief

Brisbane Broncos Jonas Pearson training at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.
Brisbane Broncos Jonas Pearson training at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday. Rob Williams

Emma Clarke
by

IT'S even too hot for hail with forecast gusty afternoon evening thunderstorms expected to bring little relief from extreme heat today and for the rest of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts "very hot" temperatures to persist for the rest of Sunday and similar hot conditions to stick about at least until Thursday in Ipswich.

Forecasters say there is a medium chance of a gusty thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday and Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely every afternoon until next weekend.

The Brisbane Broncos NRL team worked up a sweat when they trained in high 30s heat in Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will peak at 39C today and tomorrow, before dropping slightly to 37 on Tuesday and Wednesday and climbing again to 38C on Thursday.

Later in the week will cool down significantly to 33C on Friday and 31C on Saturday.

Gatton residents will swelter through temperatures of up to 41C today and tomorrow, 40 on Tuesday and 41C again on Wednesday.

Despite the afternoon heat relief, authorities including Queensland Ambulance Services are encouraging residents to stay inside and hydrated to escape the impact of extreme heat.

QAS Director of Operations David Hartley said dizziness, vomiting and nausea could be signs of heat stress.

"In extreme cases, heat stroke can lead to unconsciousness," Mr Hartley said.

"Stay inside as much as you can."
 

Topics:  heat wave ipswich ipswich weather thunderstorms

Ipswich Queensland Times
