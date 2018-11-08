A chance to sleep easy after run of 'extreme' highs

COOLING: Sammy Boynton with children Milaya, 2 and Elijah, 3 beat the heat at Orion Lagoon.

IPSWICH will wake to a welcome change today with temperatures falling 11C from yesterday's high of 37C.

The arrival of the cool weather also marks the end of a three-day "extreme" heatwave that swept Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the city can expect a maximum of 26C.

"After a string of warmer than normal days we're going see a string of cooler than normal days," forecaster Chris Joseph said.

Residents might want to pack an umbrella, with a 60 per cent chance of showers forecast for the city and surrounds.

"We're most likely to see wet conditions early on with a cloud band coming through from the west in the morning," Mr Joseph said. "There won't be much in the rain gauges but the falls will be better out towards Gatton and Laidley."

More good news is the minimum temperatures will be below average too.

"The humidity will also go and everyone should sleep a lot easier after a run of above normal minimums which culminated in Amberley setting a new record for November on Tuesday," he said. These below-average cooler conditions will extend into Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Minimums won't get above the mid teens and maximums will range in the mid to high 20s," Mr Joseph said.

A typical Spring pattern for this time of year will return next week with temperatures climbing back above 30C.