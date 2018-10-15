Extreme athlete has the world's harshest deserts in sight

CHALLENGE: Jacqui Bell conquers the torturous terrain of the Atacama Desert in South America as part of the 4 Deserts series.

CHALLENGE: Jacqui Bell conquers the torturous terrain of the Atacama Desert in South America as part of the 4 Deserts series. Contributed

IT'S A case of three down and one to go as Ipswich born and bred ultra marathon runner Jacqui Bell tames the world's toughest terrain.

The 23-year-old fitness fanatic is set to become the youngest person to complete the 4 Deserts series, in which competitors tackle the world's hottest, driest, windiest and, in one case, the coldest conditions.

So far, Ms Bell has completed 250km runs in the Namib Desert, Gobi Desert and Atacama Desert, fighting and winning battles not only against the elements and the terrain, but also against injury, illness and fatigue along the way.

Jacqui Bell conquers the torturous terrain of the Atacama Desert in South America as part of the 4 Deserts series. Contributed

Having only returned from South America late last week, she has gone straight back into training to prepare for the final leg, in Antarctica, in a month's time.

Despite the physical and mental torture she's put herself through, Ms Bell said she was loving the challenge and also raising funds for the White Cloud Foundation, which has made her an ambassador.

"I didn't know I was going to love it so much," she said of the gruelling desert race.

"You are out there on your own in the desert and any problem you face you have to overcome by yourself.

"I like to see what I'm really made of."

Jacqui Bell conquers the torturous terrain of the Atacama Desert in South America as part of the 4 Deserts series. Contributed

Despite a rigorous training schedule that involves getting out of bed about 3.30am most days to go for a run before work, Ms Bell admitted she battled to get through the first marathon in Namibia.

"I didn't know what I was getting myself into," she said.

"On the long day where we had to cover 79km I did the first 50km with no worries, but then the heat got me, and I was in a world of hurt.

"It was getting over 40 degrees there and it was like running uphill into a volcano."

While not without their fair share of challenges, Ms Bell said subsequent legs in Mongolia and Chile had been a little less torturous.

An excerpt from her daily blog during her time in the Gobi Desert in August paints a picture.

"Today was just over 30k, I crushed the first 20k and was feeling good until heat stoke/something got the better of me," the blog says.

"I spent the next 10k shuffling to the finish in-between vomiting."

Water crossings were a prominent feature of one of Jacqui Bell's ultra marathon adventures so far. Contributed

The Antarctica challenge will be quite different, with competitors to be flown to the extreme south of Argentina to run across six different islands over a week.

Not knowing exactly what sort of conditions to expect, Ms Bell said she would just continue her training regime and prepare herself for the worst.

"The harder I train, the more enjoyable each event is," she said.

"I've seen other people go in under-prepared and for them it is just a battle the whole way."

Ms Bell has already raised $15,000 for the White Cloud Foundation, which supports people with mental illness.