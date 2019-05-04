Boxing star's playboy lifestyle revealed

SAUL "Canelo" Alvarez's life of luxury knows no bounds.

The Mexican boxer, who is putting his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles on the line against Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Sunday (AEST), loves fast cars, boasts mega-sponsorship deals and has dated some of the world's most attractive women, The Sun reports.

If that's not enough, his projected career earnings could get him into the billionaire boys club - with sporting members including the only man to ever beat him in the ring, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Masters winner Tiger Woods and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

It's no wonder streaming service DAZN signed the 28-year-old father of three on a multi-fight deal said to be the richest sports contract in history, reportedly worth $A520 million (£277m) in 2018.

Jealous yet? You will be.

You've seen what his old rival Mayweather drives, right?

Well, not wanting to be left behind when it comes to motors, Alvarez boasts an equally as impressive garage full of supercars you'd die for.

Back in March, he dropped $4.3 million on a Bugatti Chiron - the world's fastest car on the road.

Canelo Alvarez shows off one corner of his fancy garage

Only 500 are in existence and Alvarez joins a select group of owners including Cristiano Ronaldo. They can be reassured their investment is well spent, with value in those cars rising yearly.

And that's not all. You will find parked behind the gates of his Guadalajara mansion a Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series, Lamborghini Aventador, Mustang 500 Eleanor, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, Ferrari Testarossa, AMG C64 biTurbo, Rolls Royce Ghost, Ferrari 458 Italia, McLaren P1, Porsche 911 GT3 and a Lamborghini Gallardo (Renazzo Vorsteiner edition).

Total value of all that lot? Around $15.6 million.

GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS

Being a successful sports star is a big pull, especially when it comes to attracting the opposite sex.

And Alvarez has dated some of the world's most beautiful women - from a former Miss Universe to an actress who was mates with a drug baron, to Colombian footballer James Rodriguez's current flame.

In 2012, he wined and dined TV star Kate del Castillo, who is 18 years his senior.

Referring to their sex life during a chat show interview, she revealed: "There were some strong rounds and yes, there were sometimes knockouts."

Continuing to speak in boxing metaphors, she added: "He was the first to hit the canvas and ask for his corner to throw in the towel."

Actress Kate del Castillo pictured in 2014.

Incredibly, del Castillo's name would come up again in 2015 as an intermediary between former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Sean Penn, four years after her split with Alvarez.

She introduced El Chapo to the Hollywood star after the drug lord escaped from a maximum-security prison in Mexico, and a huge TV interview followed.

Before del Castillo there was Marisol Gonzalez, who competed in the 2003 Miss Universe beauty pageant.

So loved up, they were engaged following a whirlwind nine-month romance in 2010. However, their love didn't last and they called off the engagement a year later.

In 2017, Alvarez wooed Venezuelan stunner Shannon de Lima, a runner-up in the Miss Earth Venezuela Pageant in 2005, after she divorced Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Then, he got into a on/off relationship with Fernanda Gomez, and they welcomed a daughter called Maria Fernanda last year.

Alvarez became a father again in 2018 with new flame Nelda Sepulveda, who gave birth to a baby boy called Saul Adiel.

A businesswoman who works in the ice cream industry, she's also a talented designer responsible for creating her beau's training wardrobe.

A ROOM WITH A VIEW

Currently living in Guadalajara, where he was born, Alvarez has always valued his privacy, so not much is known about the current property he owns.

His previous home in Del Mar, San Diego, California was tucked away in a gated community.

Only when it was listed for sale in 2015 did we get a window into his life of wealth.

The 1112sq m mansion was sold for around $11 million, and featured six bedrooms, high ceilings, raised wooden beams over the living room, a massive library and an ocean view.

To entertain guests and his entourage, he also had a game room with a built-in bar.

FAMILY MATTERS MOST

Despite his reputation as a ladies' man, and someone who loves to live the high-life, family is important to the red-headed fighter.

His eldest daughter, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, 11, is the most important person in the world to him.

That's why, before he took on Gennady Golovkin in their 2018 rematch, he got a tattoo of her image on his arm, just so she could be in the ring with him.

But mystery shrouds the young girls' mother.

Mexican tabloid Clase claimed Emily was born from a relationship that Alvarez had in high school with a young woman named Karen Beltran when they were 17 years old.

There are no public photos of Beltran, who has managed to stay away from the media.

Clase also claimed the pair share their daughter.

WHERE HE REST OF THE MONEY COMES FROM

Alvarez is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

While he doesn't have the outrageous personality of his contemporary Mayweather Jr, or the knockout factor of Muhammad Ali, DAZN felt he was a worthy investment.

His next 10 fights will be streamed exclusively by them, and that contract is believed to be worth $520 million for the Latino.

The fact that he pulled in around $1.9 million in pay-per-view money for his fight against Golovkin gave him an excellent platform to say he was the biggest draw in boxing today.

Despite his rather bizarre fashion choices, once flying in a private jet in a panda suit, he's a poster boy for advertisers too.

Alongside basketball whizz Steph Curry, Alvarez fronts campaigns for sportswear giant Under Armour, peddling their boxing range.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission