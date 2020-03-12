‘Extraordinary’ effort by Ipswich team

ATHLETICS: The Ipswich and District Athletic Club’s “Iron Girl’’ will lead an outstanding group of competitors to the Australian Athletics Championships later this month.

Charlize Goody will head the team after another superb individual performance at the latest Queensland titles.

Goody won a gold, silver and five bronze medals in her under-15 competition.

She was part of the Ipswich club combination that amassed 37 medals in total - eight more rewards than at the 2019 Queensland championships.

Charlize Goody. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Ipswich club athletes won two more gold (10 in total) and six extra bronze medals (14 this year) despite the rain, wind and blustery conditions.

In what club coach and official Vic Pascoe described as “some extraordinary performances’’, a number of athletes qualified for the national titles in Sydney from March 21-29.

“The number of personal bests is testament to their attitude and commitment to the sport of athletics,’’ Pascoe said.

Charlize Goody's impressive medal collection at the state titles.

Australian heptathlon champion Goody led the way again with gold in javelin, silver in her shotput event and bronze in high jump, discus, 90m hurdles, hammer and under-17 javelin. That included four personal bests across her 10 events.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club medal winner Jessica Rowe. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Pascoe said Jessica Rowe had lot of admirers too when she won medals in each of her five under-16 events.

They were gold in the U16 hammer, and silver in the discus, javelin, shotput and under-17 hammer.

Benjamin Thomas completed the under-20 100m, 200m double.

Craig and Benjamin Thomas after the under-20 runner won the 100m-200m double at the state titles. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Camryn Novinetz added another club gold in the under-18 5km walk. The next day, she won a silver in the U18 10km walk.

“The stamina this young girl has amazed me,’’ Pascoe said. “It’s hard to believe.’’

Camryn Novinetz won a gold and silver in her walk events at the state titles. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Twin brothers Kobe and Cooper Blake also impressed, setting personal bests in every event they contested in under-15 competition.

Other club athletes to win medals included Hayley Condon (U14 gold in javelin and bronze in shotput); Mackenzie Crowley (silver in U14 javelin); Kali Taylor (gold in U14 high jump and bronze in long jump); Indiana Platen (bronze in U14 high jump); Sienna Coulson (gold in U15 high jump); Lily Vine (gold in U15 long jump); Sophie Wilkins (bronze in U16 javelin); Aldora Tuilaepa (bronze in U16 discus and hammer); Mikaela Doneley (bronze in U16 200m hurdles); Kiara Condon (bronze in U17 shotput); Erin Wright (gold in U17 100m hurdles); Laylani Va’ai (silver in U18 discus and shotput); Dahniella Pedroni (silver in U18 triple jump); Haley Webber (silver in U20 triple jump); Hayley Wright (bronze in U20 100m hurdles); Kyra Domrow (silver in F12 shot put and discus); Pharrell Eliu (bronze in U16 triple jump); and Ethan Platen (bronze in U15 400m).