'Extraordinary' driving record tarnished in single afternoon

Ebony Graveur
11th Sep 2019 9:26 AM
A PLAINLAND man has spoiled his impeccable traffic history after a lifetime of good driving.

Jeffrey Law was caught drug driving on Laidley-Plainland Rd, Laidley, after a roadside drug test showed the 61-year-old had taken drugs.

Further tests showed he had traces of marijuana in his system.

Magistrate Robbie Davies commended Law in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday on his driving record.

"You've done very, very well for having no traffic history,” Mr Davies said.

The court heard Law had been pulled over for a random drug test on July 12 at 12.33pm.

Law's lawyer said his client had suffered long-term wear and tear on his back after working for 29 years as a hospital wardsman.

"He does have an extraordinary driving history,” Law's lawyer said.

"In fact, he has no traffic history.”

Law pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving and was served a $200 fine and given the minimum driving disqualification period - one month.

