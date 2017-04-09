27°
Sport

Extraordinary attack ends in Ipswich disbelief

David Lems
| 9th Apr 2017 2:03 PM
HIGH DRAMA: Western Pride footballer Sam Fitzgerald engages in an aerial duel with a Far North Queensland player during Saturday night's dramatic 1-1 draw.
HIGH DRAMA: Western Pride footballer Sam Fitzgerald engages in an aerial duel with a Far North Queensland player during Saturday night's dramatic 1-1 draw. Chris Simpson

AFTER an anguished walk around the field to collect his thoughts, Graham Harvey was still in disbelief.

Like just about everyone who saw the match, he struggled to put into words what he just witnessed.

However, the Western Pride head coach did what any quality mentor should after pausing for a moment and reflecting on what happened.

Harvey praised his team's relentless second half effort that deserved a 4 or 5-1 victory rather than another disappointing 1-1 draw.

Far North Queensland players in the National Premier League state competition should have bought a lotto ticket on their way home after leaving the Briggs Road Sporting Complex with a point.

Although their goalkeeper Kevin Ward had a fine game, Pride pounded the goals like a fighter bomber striking a military target.

However, unfortunately for the home side, they bombed out literally after everything they tried hit the crossbar or post, was cleared off the line, sprayed tantalisingly wide or was blocked.

"It was super disappointing,'' Harvey said.

"I'm lost for words.

"This group of boys you can never fault their effort.

"Even when they (FNQ) do pinch a goal off us (with 12 minutes left) and we change our shape, the boys respond positively off the bench and we score.

"I said to the boys to be proud of their efforts, proud that we managed to get something out of the game after conceding so late.''

Pride could easily have been 3-1 up only for Corey Lucas uncharacteristically missing a penalty in each half.

His first strike was saved by Heat's diving goalkeeper.

The luckless Lucas slipped over as he ran in to take the second half penalty which again missed his target.

Harvey said that was a brave decision from the player who was Pride's best penalty taker last season.

However, as supportive as he was of his players' commitment, Harvey was left searching for answers after four draws. He said Pride should have won three out of those four deadlocks.

"As a group, we're confident and we feel we're playing better than our results reflect,'' the coach said.

"We have to look how we as a group address the issue of getting over the line.

"That's the big thing.''

On a night after the Pride's under-18 team remained on top of the table and the club's under-20 side also beat the Gold Coast, Harvey said good sides created their own luck.

He said reviewing the video would hopefully produce some answers.

A major positive on Saturday night was attacker Salomon Lukonga scoring his first goal in the NPL top grade competition.

After FNQ went 1-0 up in the second half, Lukonga was on the spot to tap in a goal from a superb cross by Nielen Brown.

Seconds earlier, Lukonga had hit the post after one of his many terrific runs at goal.

"I'm really pleased for him. He's progressing well,'' Harvey said. "He's starting to get more comfortable playing in the first team and starting the game there again tonight is good for him.''

Goalkeeper Justin Weier also had a fine game, only his third after starting the season in under 18s, before a rapid rise into under 20s and now NPL.

Pride flankers Hayden Mchenery and Mitch Bird were dangerous every time they made a run.

However, being unable to finish goals after such creative attack is what the players and coaching staff will consider over the Easter long weekend.

Pride's next game is against Sunshine Coast at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on April 22.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 1 (Salomon Lukonga) drew Far North Queensland 1.

U20: Western Pride 3 (Jonathan Ward 2, Andrew Pengelly) d Gold Coast 2.

U18: Western Pride 1 (Will Orford) d Gold Coast 0.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  amazing sport finishes graham harvey ipswich football npl queensland western pride football club

