Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 31-year-old man will be extradited to New South Wales after he was arrested west of Brisbane in relation to an alleged sexual assault on ANZAC Day.
A 31-year-old man will be extradited to New South Wales after he was arrested west of Brisbane in relation to an alleged sexual assault on ANZAC Day.
Crime

Extradition over alleged Anzac Day sex assault

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
by , and Felicity Ripper
6th May 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old man will be extradited to New South Wales after he was arrested in Brisbane in relation to an alleged sexual assault on ANZAC Day.

Joe Noamua Tauiliili did not appear at Brisbane Arrest Court on Thursday when magistrate Robbie Davies granted the extradition order.

Mr Tauiliili will be taken to Sydney Central Local Court tomorrow to face six charges of aggravated sexual assault in company.

He did not apply for bail.

New South Wales police on Thursday morning said Mr Tauiliili was arrested at Amberley in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Police will allege Mr Tauiliili and two other men repeatedly sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman who they met at a pub in Sydney's north west.

The woman left the home and sought treatment at Blacktown Hospital before contacting police.

Brisbane Arrest Court on Thursday heard Mr Tauiliili did not wish to be brought into the courtroom.

"The defendant admits that he is the person in the warrant and does not detest the validity of the warrant at this stage," magistrate Robbie Davies said.

A 26-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested in New South Wales and each charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault in company.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Extradition over alleged Anzac Day sex assault

crime joe noamua tauiliili sex assault

Just In

    The SUV that time forgot

    The SUV that time forgot
    • 6th May 2021 1:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council outlines priorities for next five years

        Premium Content Council outlines priorities for next five years

        Council News Ipswich City Council has adopted a new plan which will guide the strategic direction of the organisation and its 1400 staff. Here’s what it wants to achieve and which...

        • 6th May 2021 12:30 PM
        Ipswich residents set for water bill relief

        Premium Content Ipswich residents set for water bill relief

        News While we will pay less for water after October 1, we will still be paying more than...

        School’s expansion plan includes primary school facilities

        Premium Content School’s expansion plan includes primary school facilities

        Education The private school has submitted plans to expand and build facilities to welcome...

        NSW COVID-risk visitors must quarantine in Qld hotels

        Premium Content NSW COVID-risk visitors must quarantine in Qld hotels

        Health NSW COVID-risk visitors told to quarantine in Queensland hotels

        • 6th May 2021 12:28 PM