Extra 'weapon' to give Jets 2019 kickalong

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE Intrust Super Cup start date is just over a week away and the Ipswich Jets will have a secret weapon for all their games this year.

A small group of mates who are big Jets supporters have started the Ipswich Jets Official Supporters Club called The Switch City Committee. It started with only a small band of lads but grew as the season went on.

Over the off-season, it has been transformed into a much more professional outfit.

The club's objective is to grow their numbers and become a noisy presence at games to help the Jets win.

They also will be raising money for the Jets Junior League Program.

The committee has a Foundation Membership package available for $35, which will get you a great shirt and a membership card that will give you exclusive game day rewards.

For more information, contact the committee on their Facebook page.

Rugby League Ipswich insights

SWIFTS: Why they can win - After a great 2018, Swifts have increased their depth with some great signings. Their biggest plus is the addition of undoubtely the best forward in the competition in Jake O'Doherty. It is the club's 100th year playing in Ipswich and this might just spur them to higher honours.

Why they can't win: Swifts seem to go away from the game plan on occasions, losing matches. They must tighten up their discipline too.

My thoughts: It's birthday year for the Bluebirds and I can see them playing a huge part in this season. Their pre-season has been encouraging with an improved fitness level in their forwards. O'Doherty will be a huge asset and if someone can trail him as he hits it up then they will get some great ball. Swifts are definite top four prospects.

REDBANK: Why they can't win - The Bears had a great season last year defeating some of the big teams. They had a great record at home and if this continues, wins will be achieved. Their forwards were underrated last year and with that year under their belt they will improve.

Why they can't win: While they could win at home, their away record was not that flattering. Redbank couldn't play for the 80 minutes last season and must fix this if they want to be a threat this year. Pre-season has been a little disrupted with training venues.

My thoughts: If they can produce what they did last year for a longer period then they can challenge but I have some doubts on their depth. Laurie Campbell is on board as an assistant and this will help.

NORTHS: Why they can't win - The Tigers were always a chance in every game last season with a forward pack that went the distance. The club has a great selection of young players who when called upon didn't let their team down. The Tigers have some experienced players in the team who this year will need to stand up again and lead the young brigade around.

Why they can't win: Norths lack some big forwards who could punch holes in the opposition's defence. Discipline on occasions was lacking and injuries played a big part in their 2018 campaign.

My thoughts: New coach Josh Roberts is an unknown quantity at the top level but he is a competitor who will relish the opportunity to plot the downfall of the opposing team. Their experienced players must settle the team down when the going gets tough. Norths have the players to give this season a decent crack.

Quick thoughts

HEROES of the week: 1. The appointment of the greatest player in the game Sam Kerr can only be a positive for the Matildas.

2. The whole Sri Lankan cricket team, who after a poor tour of Australia, hit their straps in South Africa with a 2-0 series victory.

Villains of the week: 1. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got a slap on the wrist for refusing to be substituted by his manager. The club had the opportunity to send a strong message and they basically hit him with a feather. 2. Melbourne City for the poor handling of the Bruno Fornaroli saga. It dragged on for too long.

Did you know? 1. Roger Bannister held the world record for the mile for only 46 days.

2. There is roughly only 18 minutes of total action in a baseball game.

Bomber's best: Another week another winner for me with the Roar mauling the Mariners.

This week I have found a promising horse racing at Randwick. Check out Race 3 Horse 1 Castlevecchio.