Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle on the track which Urban Utilities is helping droughtproof through recycled water
Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle on the track which Urban Utilities is helping droughtproof through recycled water
Community

Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

Ali Kuchel
14th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A project to deliver recycled water to one of the most popular horse racing tracks in the south east favour the club, especially during drought conditions.

The Kilcoy race club is being backed by Urban Utilities, who have jumped from the barriers to boost the volume of recycled water supplied to the club.

With the drought paying unfavourable odds, Urban Utilities will improve the club’s watering capacity with about 330,000 litres supplied to the club daily.

It takes about 48 Olympic-sized swimming pools to water the track each day.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Anna Hartley sad it was a “win/win” because the increased water delivery would benefit not just the club, but the community.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Anna Hartley with Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle
Urban Utilities spokesperson Anna Hartley with Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle

“Recycled water is wastewater that has been highly treated so it can be re-used on golf courses, sporting fields, or in this case, to keep the historic Kilcoy racecourse lush and green,” she said.

Club president Con Searle said they wouldn’t be able to irrigate without recycled water.

“We would not have a track the high standard it is today, there’s no way in the world,” he said.

“Our track has flourished, and turnover has skyrocketed.

“Every time we have a major race meeting the town is booked out, so it benefits the whole Somerset region and boosts the local economy.”

Ms Hartley said Kilcoy was one of several communities across the south-east enjoying the benefits of using recycled water.

“Urban Utilities doesn’t just supply fresh, clean tap water to 1.5 million people in the south-east, we also supply around 6,000 megalitres of recycled water to customers every year,” she said.

Mr Searle said he planned to hand over the reins as club president in years to come and that using recycled water was a legacy he was happy to leave behind.

“Urban Utilities’ recycled water has put Kilcoy on the map, it’s as simple as that and it will help us ensure the club continues to prosper for years to come,” he said.

kilcoy race club queensland urban utilities
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved nursing boss calls time on decorated 50-year career

        Premium Content Beloved nursing boss calls time on decorated 50-year career

        Community She never thought her time as a trainee nurse would transform into a career spanning five decades

        Man’s arm busted in alleged violent bat biffo

        Premium Content Man’s arm busted in alleged violent bat biffo

        Crime Repeat offender allegedly attacked man with a bat after being accused of following...

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...

        UPDATE: Parents reunited with boy found wandering streets

        Premium Content UPDATE: Parents reunited with boy found wandering streets

        Breaking Police conducted door knocks of the area for a number of hours.