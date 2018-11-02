Extra trains from Ipswich, Springfield to Tay Tay gig

EXTRA trains will be added to the Springfield and Ipswich lines when Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane on Tuesday.

TransLink will ensure concert-goers can get to and from Taylor Swift's Gabba gig on November 6 in an easy manner with extra bus and rail services.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said public transport had proven to be the best option for travel to and from concerts.

"Brisbane has played host to some major concerts in the past two years with the likes of Adele, Paul McCartney and the Foo Fighters gracing the stage at The Gabba or Suncorp Stadium," he said.

"Public transport to and from The Gabba for Adele's two concerts proved a major success with concert goers enjoying quick and convenient travel and for Taylor Swift public transport will again be the best way for fans to enjoy the experience."

Concert-goers will be able to catch shuttle bus services from the city from 4.30-8.30pm and from Carindale, Eight Mile Plains and Chermside from 4.30-8.10pm.

Return shuttle bus services will run from The Gabba for about one hour after the concert.

Bus services will link with 17 extra trains running from Central Station after the concert to help fans get home safely and quickly.

Extra post-event rail services from Central Station will include two trains travelling to each of Caboolture, Kippa Ring, Springfield, Ipswich, Beenleigh and Varsity Lakes, Ferny Grove and Shorncliffe.

There will be one additional train service to Cleveland after the concert, leaving at 12.09am from Central, prior to the commencement of late-night track works.