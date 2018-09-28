Train service doubts for Riverfire amid industrial dispute

Queensland Rail has this afternoon taken the Rail Tram and Bus Union before the Fair Work Commission over what they claim to be unprotected industrial action.

EXTRA train services for Riverfire and the long-weekend is at risk of being cancelled due to a spike in traincrew absentees.

QR's CEO Nick Easy believed the significant increase in the number of absent and unavailable train crews was in retaliation to recent disciplinary action.

"We have information that we've provided to the Fair Work Commission, the necessary evidence that we feel supports the potential for unprotected action by our train crew and it's for that reason that we are seeking their assistance so that we can ensure the provision of services for our customers," he said.

"We understand that this is based on disciplinary matters we have undertaken with train crew that has resulted in dismissals. They are matters we can't comment on because they do involve private information. That is our understanding.

"What we do understand is that we took disciplinary action against a driver and a guard and based on that we see is the reasoning for the action being taken and that is our understanding but perhaps you should ask the RTBU."

Mr Easy said there had been double the number of drivers usually unavailable for their shift over the past couple of days.

"We are seeing a rate that's probably double than the norm," he said.

"That's enough for us to monitor the situation, to be concerned that if we see any further reductions that we might need to look at contingency options.

"Today we have 60 carts that are absent and a number less than that of train drivers. Together that is necessary for us to take it to the Fair Work Commission."

Mr Easy said the matter was being heard before the Fair Work Commission at 3pm today.