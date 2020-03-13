Extra spice as Hornets chase glory

Qld Premier League cricket between the Ipswich Logan Hornets and Valleys played at Baxter Oval on Saturday. Sam Doggett.

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan spearhead Sam ‘Ted’ Doggett will lead the attack into a Queensland Premier Grade knockout final against his former club Wests.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Doggett will face his brother and Sydney Thunder star Brendan.

“It will be interesting for them to play a semi-final against their brother,” Hornets captain Anthony Wilson said.

“I know them both well and there is no malice between them. They get on like best mates but it is exciting.”

The Hornets are looking to create an intimidating atmosphere. It is the club’s first trip to the decisive phase and they need as many supporters as possible to turn up today and tomorrow to give the opposition hell.

Wilson said the Brisbane clubs did not like travelling to Ivor Marsden and the Hornets had demoralised Wests in their previous meeting at the venue.

He said that defeat may linger in the minds of the opposition and his side would seek to ram home its advantage.

“We know the conditions like the back of our hand,’’ he said.

“Ted got a five for last time, so hopefully he can do that again. The bowlers have been doing a good job since they got the duke in their hands, so batting will be key.

“We’ll look to score as many runs as possible and give our bowlers a chance.”

Bat long and they can rub Wests out of the game though Wilson expects there to be a result given the Duke is in play.

With fine weather forecast, the skipper was not concerned by showers late in the week.

Any rain would play into the Hornets’ hands because they finished second which means Wests must win.

“It would be good if it was a bit hotter. They hate it when it’s 40 degrees out here.”

Qld Premier Grade semi-final: 2-Ipswich Logan Hornets v 3-Wests at Baxter Oval.

Matches played: 12 - Hornets 4, draw 1, Wests 7.

Last encounter: Ipswich Logan 266 def Wests 107 and 3/220 at Baxter Oval on January 18, 2020.