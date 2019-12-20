Extra pre-Christmas incentive for Hornets to strike back

Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Sean Lutter made an encouraging first grade return as his team prepares for Saturday’s latest T20 match at Baxter Oval. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LIKE all coaches overseeing teams playing this weekend, Aaron Moore knows the motivation levels may be down.

“At this time of the year, everybody is flat with work, study and everything like that,’’ the Ipswich Logan Hornets head coach said.

“It’s been a big year, especially when you start training pretty early.’’

However, Moore’s cricket team has an advantage preparing for Saturday afternoon’s final Queensland Premier Grade T20 against the Sunshine Coast at Baxter Oval.

He said being at home before the Christmas break was welcome after the Hornets lost all three 20-over encounters last weekend.

“Everyone is looking forward to the break,’’ the coach said, keen to rebuild some momentum when the T20s continue in early January.

“It will be good to have some fun and play with some freedom on Saturday and then have a week or two off.’’

The Hornets first graders play at 2.15pm after the club’s second grade side face Sunshine Coast in the morning T20 clash.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Hornets top side struggled to score enough runs in last weekend’s defeats to Souths, Wests and the Gold Coast.

That was despite some encouraging starts from Dan Wilson, Lachlan Prince and Jack Wood.

“We probably didn’t bat well Saturday. I thought we batted a lot better on Sunday,’’ Moore said.

“We were probably outplayed a little bit with some smart cricket.

“There was definitely disappointment because we had pretty high hopes.

“We just didn’t adapt to the new format as well as we could.’’

However, the positive was the successful first grade return of fast bowler Sean Lutter who had missed several weeks through injury.

After playing in the previous weekend’s second grade two-day match, Lutter offered some encouraging signs during his short spells with the ball last weekend.

He took 1/43 against Souths, 1/19 against Wests and 2/24 in Sunday’s match against the Gold Coast.

“The T20 is a different format and you can only bowl four overs but he bowled pretty well in those three games,’’ Moore said.

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Sean Lutter. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Hornets recruit Sam Doggett was the leading wicket-taker with eight for the weekend.

“We’ve definitely got the right people in the right spots. We’ve just got to execute now,’’ Moore said.

The Hornets second grade side welcome back allrounder Michael Topp for the Saturday morning encounter.

The Hornets second grade side have added motivation after missing a winning opportunity against Gold Coast last Sunday.

The thrilling match finished in a tie with both teams on 109 after 20 overs.

Game day

Saturday: Queensland Premier Grade T20 competition.

Ipswich Logan v Sunshine Coast at Baxter Oval, Amberley.

10am: 2nd Grade. 2.15pm: 1st Grade.