Extra peak services coming soon to Springfield line

QUEENSLAND Rail will add 32 extra weekly services at peak times and add 14,000 seats to southeast Queensland's network next month.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the changes would add services to lines during busy peak periods from May 13.

"Queensland Rail is working hard to deliver an improved timetable and these additional services will put more trains back into service when customers need them most," Ms Mullen said.

"Customers travelling during the busiest times in the morning and afternoon peak on the Shorncliffe, Cleveland, Redcliffe Peninsula, Ferny Grove, Springfield, Gold Coast and Airport lines will benefit.

"For customers on the Springfield line, there will be a new 6.51am Springfield Central to Brisbane Central service, operating Monday to Thursday, in addition to the already existing 6:51am Friday service.

"We've listened to customer feedback, and analysed patronage data, customer wait times, and operational efficiencies to identify 32 priority weekly services we know will benefit our customers right now."

Ms Mullen said the move comes after 46,000 weekly seats were added to the region's rail network last December, with the upgrade of 193 three-carriage trains to six-carriage trains.

"Queensland Rail is on track to deliver further timetable improvements later this year, following the largest driver recruitment and training campaign in its history," Ms Mullen said.

"Seventy-six drivers are in training, adding to the 136 drivers who have completed their qualifications and are working on the network, representing a net increase of 73 in service when taking into account natural attrition such as retirement.

"More people are returning to the rail network, after we saw a record 182 million trips on public transport in south east Queensland during 2017/18.

"NGR trains are continuing to roll out on the network too, with 51 now available for service, so commuters are seeing the benefits of these gradual improvements to services."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said delivering a new timetable was a complex task that involved managing traincrew resources and rostering, planning, stabling and maintenance of trains, and scheduling daily train movements.

"It's important any changes are implemented reliably and sustainably," Mr Bailey said.

"We will announce further service improvements later this year."

New services to be added from Monday, May 13:

MONDAY TO THURSDAY

■ Shorncliffe line - depart Shorncliffe 7.39am, arrive Brisbane Central 8.16am; depart Brisbane Central 6.58am, arrive Shorncliffe 7.35am.

■ Springfield line - depart Springfield Central 6.51am, arrive Brisbane Central 7.32am.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY

■ Redcliffe Peninsula line - depart Kippa-Ring 7.10am, arrive Brisbane Central 8.07am.

■ Cleveland line - depart Cleveland 6.39am, arrive Brisbane Central 7.34am; depart Brisbane Central 5.09pm, arrive Cleveland 6.05pm

FRIDAY

■ Ferny Grove line - depart Ferny Grove 7.25am, arrive Brisbane Central 7.57am.

■ Airport line - depart Brisbane Central 7.16am, arrive Airport 7.40am; depart Domestic Airport 7.49am, arrive Brisbane Central 8.14.

■ Cleveland line - depart Central 5.32pm, arrive Cleveland 6.35pm.

■ Gold Coast line - depart Varsity Lakes 5.55am, arrive Brisbane Central 7.14am.