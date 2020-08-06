Extra motivation for Bulldogs and Hawks to join winners

Souths lock up the West End Bulldogs' attack in the opening round of Volunteers Cup matches. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER’S BLAST

By Anthony Breeze

IPSWICH clubs showed plenty of promise with two of the three sides winning their opening games in the Volunteers Cup competition.

This weekend at the North Ipswich Reserve, West End, Valleys and Gatton will be striving for their first wins in the series between Ipswich and Toowoomba competition sides.

Here’s how Round 2 look on Saturday.

1.30pm: West End v Gatton

These clubs go into this clash coming off a first-round loss.

West End were coming home fast last weekend but were edged out by two points.

Gatton were comprehensively beaten.

The Bulldogs fielded a different team from last year and were lacking in combinations in their first hit-out. They will only improve as the competition rolls along.

West End have several star players but must learn to be patient and hold on to the ball if they are going to be a force at the back end of the season.

The Hawks fielded a youthful side, finding the going tough early missing several tackles that needed to be made.

Like West End the Hawks will get better as the weeks go by. They will rely heavily on captain Shannon Hicks playing a major part.

3.30pm: Valleys v Souths

These Toowoomba sides battled hard last weekend with the Tigers winning and the Roosters suffering a first-round defeat.

Souths looked well drilled last weekend and will again rely on half pairing of Mitchell Tuite and Jordon Lipp to lead them around the park.

Tuite in particular was on song with a great all-round game.

Backrower Leslie Hartvigsen was also strong, producing a solid first game bagging two tries. Reigning Toowoomba Rugby League champions Valleys started in good fashion last weekend with a superb first half but really fell away in the second half to lose comfortable.

They are better than their first round performance suggests. Valleys will look to return to the winners circle this weekend.

Roosters five-eight Travis Turnbull was dangerous in game 1 and will look to lead them to victory.

5.30pm: Goodna v Norths

These Ipswich sides got their campaigns off to a flyer with comprehensive victories over Toowoomba opponents.

This week’s game will determine who has progressed more from last week.

Norths opened the Cup first and with a great mixture of experience and youth hit the ground running. Their combinations were good and Tonga Mounga returned in fine fettle.

Luke Self debuted at fullback and was dangerous when he injected himself into the game. He must follow that performance with another strong effort this weekend.

The Eagles started their first game of the season slowly but by the second half were running on all cylinders to defeat the current TRL premiers convincing.

They again rely heavily on their forwards and will look to take the Tigers on up the middle.

New recruit Besse Aufaga-Toomaga showed the competition that he will be very dangerous out wide. His clash with Mounga will be a classic.

Both teams started well and whoever can keep the ball in their hands and control it the best will be winning this one.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. Ireland’s cricket team is rejoicing after putting England to the sword in their first ODI. They chased 328 runs down easily, only losing by three wickets.

2. The Richmond Tigers started the reboot of the AFL season in sound form. They have roared to life with their current form surely making them premiership favourites.

3. Golf fans can finally see some top quality action with the PGA Championships teeing off. All the top players in the world are playing so some super action is in store.

Negatives: 1. The Adelaide Crows are playing some football but cannot get a victory. Their latest lose has seen them remain winless for season 2020 after 10 games.

2. Former NRL player Beau Henry was sent off last weekend in his Presidents Cup game for Wentworthville for spitting blood on another player.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1932: Abebe Bikila - Ethiopian marathon runner who won gold in the 1960 Olympic Marathon. He ran in bare feet.

2. 1948: Greg Chappell - Australian cricketer who played 87 Tests averaging 53.86.

On this day

1. 1948 - Netherlands athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen wins her fourth gold medal of the London Olympics as part of the country’s 4 x 100m relay team.

2. 1950 - Swiss cyclist Ferdi Kubler becomes the country’s first Tour de France winner.

3. 1954 - Roger Bannister beats Aussie John Landy at the Empire Games. It’s the first time that two runners go under four minutes for the Mile.

4. 1991 - Carl Lewis, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell set a 4 x 100 metre world record running 37.67.