Extra Malt completes clean sweep of auction series

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

STAR Queensland pup Extra Malt has given Leanne and Graham Hall the biggest financial win of their careers.

Extra Malt was too strong for the Group Three Ipswich Auction Final field pocketing the title and $40,000 for the kennel.

The stage was set for a dramatic conclusion to the series. Last week’s semi-final winners Flaming Rose, Little Byrnes and Extra Malt had won their races in 30.51, 30.51 and 30.52 respectively. Whoever executed best on the night would prevail and Extra Malt was up to the task.

There was cause for concern in her heats when she got well back in the field early but against lesser dogs was able to rally for a couple of huge wins.

The Hall’s noted she couldn’t give the other two favourites that kind of start in the final and she didn’t, sitting on their hammer out of the straight.

The favoured trio stayed tightly packed down the back and to the point of the home turn until Extra Malt finally found a way through shouldering Flaming Rose out of the way to rattle home in winner.

The race changed complexion dramatically in the last 50 metres.

Darren Russell’s Spooky Fernando followed Extra Malt through on the fence to nab second.

Flaming Rose gripped on for third while Little Byrnes was relegated to fifth as He’s Nosey hit the frame.

The sky is the limit for the two-year-old bitch who’s next assignment is in the Winged Runner Trophy for the Best 8 bitches at Albion Park.

Graham and Leanne Hall are keen to see how she handles herself against the older dogs.

No matter what she goes on to achieve the Auction Series will always stand as her first Group and feature win.

Brett adds a touch of class

QUEENSLAND’S premier trainer Tony Brett is seemingly wheeling out a couple of future prospects week in week out at the Ipswich Showgrounds of late.

On Tuesday, he scored a race to race double with Wolf Steele and Descend both clocking 25.01 wins over the 431 metres.

Wolf Steele was highlighted last week in this column as a half-sister to the now retired Wolf Racketeer who ran some amazing times around Ipswich.

She had won her Novice over the flying 288 that day in under 17 seconds. Tearing to the line, she looked like she wanted further and Brett obliged jumping up to the 431 where she was just as impressive.

The odds-on elect was only away fairly from box two and looked as if she was going to be crowded early. But in a matter of strides, she accelerated to the front at the point of the turn and show away down the back for an eight-length flogging.

The bitch has what you can’t teach with explosive early muster. You don’t see many running just around 25 seconds at their first attempt over the 431 metres.

Look for Brett to pick off a couple of grades at track and trip before heading towards a Young Guns or Flying Amy in the Albion Park winter carnival.

Two-year-old Descend started his career in late September last year showing immediate promise. But after spending a combined five months off the scene had only managed nine career starts before Tuesday’s triumph.

The son of Fernando Bale was a winner of two races over the 431 in previous preparations but only managed a personal best of 25.22.

Much more was expected of him this time around after a first up 22.48 win over the 395 at Albion Park a fortnight earlier. He didn’t disappoint using his inside ally to take control at the first turn working his way to a four and a half length win.

Much like his kennel mate his future looks brightest over the traditional 500 metre sprint trip. If he can get some continuity this time, he’ll likely be racing over the distance soon.

Lawrance continues dominance with Cardwell litter

IT seems not that long ago Serena Lawrance’s Headbound/Cardwell litter were first hitting the ground at Ipswich.

More than a year and a half from their debuts, the dogs are still making noise in top grade at Ipswich. We Get It and Ringbark Reign are giving Lawrance a race to race double on Tuesday.

Ringbark Reign used his typical track sense to pick up win number nine over the 431 and sixteen for his career which has pocketed Lawrance and connections just under $50,000 to date.

Unlike a lot of 431 metre dogs, Lawrance’s litter doesn’t do it with pure speed at the start Ringbark Reign displaying trademark track sense coursing wide early from box eight before picking off runners down the back and on the run home for a comfortable 25.33 win.

We Get It was up next in best eight company and did his brother one better coming from stone cold last off the first turn to track down the leaders in 25.27, the breed simply doesn’t lie down.

His statistics are remarkably similar to Ringbark Reign, sixteen wins and just over $45,000 in prize money.

Lawrance also had another litter brother Bonus Only in the race, who boasts 16 wins and $44,000 in prize money.

Between the three racing on Tuesday, that’s 50 wins and almost $150,000 in the bank for Lawrance and connections, with the next Cardwell litter coming through look for some future champions around Ipswich.

Geoghegan grabs a rare double

JOHN Geoghegan has been a lifelong greyhound man, a constant figure at the Gabba in the 1980’s.

He had a stint training in Victoria and he’s now come full circle back to Ipswich where Outback Sunshine once went close in an Ipswich Cup Final for him.

Geoghegan saw his progeny of Thirty Talks Outback Danger break his maiden in race two over the 431 on Tuesday, sizzling early pace sending him clear and he was first out first home in the event.

The hobby trainer then completed an unlikely double with Expat Corsair showing great race sense finding the fence after being slow away, taking off down the back and just hanging on in the run to the line.

Geoghegan is a fine example of a growing number of trainers who are successfully juggling their work life balance, Ipswich locals getting a blast from the past with the double.

Sullivan enjoys a Saturday night out

PETER Sullivan has been in the news at Ipswich lately with Pokie Payout and Pokie Change both recent winners over the 500 metres. The former was in a searing 30.16.

The trainer’s stocks have never been deeper. He showed off another pair of talented chaser’s on Saturday night headed by Brother Jason.

The prodigy had recently returned from a brave Launching Pad tilt in Melbourne and ran the time of the night (30.64) on a rain affected surface, going .31 quicker than Extra Malt winning the Group Three Ipswich Auction Series.

Brother Jason’s ungainly style isn’t the easiest on the eye but it’s certainly effective. The long loping dog made the most of box one to shoulder his way through at the first corner and set off for the judge.

He raced roughly at times around the bends and looked to go off stride rounding the home turn and still managed the dominant win, he’s still only a baby and could be anything once Sullivan puts the polish on.

Dianne’s Boy then fronted up in the Ipswich Auction Consolation and was a well-supported commodity from the red.

The dog’s record is nothing to cry home about four wins from 28 starts, but all those runs have come before the dog turned two and he’s beginning to show scope for improvement.

Tony Brett’s Silent Key headed him early and bothered him as he tried to force his way into the clear, but he eventually got through and sprinted clear in the late stages.