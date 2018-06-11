Extra $53m for Ipswich health service budget

IPSWICH'S health service budget will be boosted by $53 million.

The increase, to be announced tomorrow as part of the state budget, will take West Moreton Health's funding to a total of $607 million.

Funding for mental health services, improving patient safety and an extra $2.2 million to boost health services in prisons will also feature in the 2018-19 budget.

An additional $17.6 million will fund increased services in the emergency department, along with elective surgery and outpatient services.

The State Government has also allocated $3 million to the planning and business case for the $124 million Ipswich Hospital expansion, announced in March.

West Moreton's six hospitals and various health facilities cater to 278,544 people but that number is increasing every day and the health service is under increasing pressure.

Ipswich Hospital is battling bed shortages - significantly below the state average - and record demand in its emergency department.

In the 12 months between January 2017 and January this year, emergency department presentations rose by 5.74 per.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the budget reflected his government's commitment to providing quality health services.

"No matter where you live in the Ipswich or West Moreton area, you will have access to high-quality healthcare," he said.

"Tomorrow's State Budget will deliver on the healthcare commitments we made to Queenslanders at the election."

"Our State Budget will include a record $18.3 billion for health services and infrastructure in Queensland in 2018-19."

Last year, it was revealed hospital bed numbers at Ipswich Hospital were well below the state average - just 1.64 beds per 1000 people compared to 2.1 beds per 1000 people across the state.

Those figures won't change until the expansion goes ahead, creating more space for the growing health service.

West Moreton is in the process of negotiating the acquisition of several council buildings including the administration precinct on Roderick St.

The four buildings will initially be used to relocate administration staff from Ipswich Hospital but long-term will host community care and wellbeing services.

Those buildings are essential to the delivery of the $124.4m hospital expansion.

West Moreton's budget increase for 2018-19, a 10% boost, follows a $42.3 million increase in last year's state budget.