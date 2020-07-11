Menu
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Environment

Extinction Rebellion’s bizarre Handmaid’s Tale protest

by Thomas Morgan
11th Jul 2020 12:24 PM
HUNDREDS of shoes have been arranged in circles in Brisbane's CBD in a symbolic protest for climate action.

The protest, which began at around 11.30am Saturday, was held at King George Square, out the front of City Hall.

A crowd of around 50 people was in attendance.

A group of protesters were spotted moving in unison, dressed as characters from hit book series and television show The Handmaid's Tale.

One speaker said it was her "duty as a mother" to protest.

"We can work now to prevent degrees of warming that will save lives," the speaker said.

There has so far been no disruption to CBD traffic.

Originally published as Extinction Rebellion's bizarre 'Handmaiden's Tale' protest

