External investigators called in to mental health unit

EXTERNAL investigators have been called in to speak directly with staff at Ipswich Hospital.

The consulting company began interviews this week at the Acute Mental Health Unit as part of the service's response to claims of extreme bullying, exposed by the QT in May.

An internal email, obtained by the QT, says an independent consultancy firm will undertake a review of the workplace culture inside the mental health unit.

The firm is a specialised human resources company, not a team of legal investigators.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service said this was part of a number of steps being taken to ensure a safe and supportive workplace.

Employees will not be forced to participate, but have been encouraged to do so.

The internal email, sent to about 100 staff, said the interviews would be confidential.

"The purpose of these interviews is to give you the opportunity to provide your thoughts and feedback about the workplace culture in AMHU, and raise any other issues that are relevant to the workplace," the email from West Moreton's Executive Director, Mental Health, reads.

"These interviews will be undertaken on a confidential and one-on-one basis with the consultant and all members of the AMHU team are strongly encouraged to participate.

"Employees are also be (sic) able to bring a support person to their interview should they wish to."

One nurse from the AMHU said it was a relief to know the review would be undertaken by an external company, who would then report back directly to the chief executive.

The nurse thanked the QT for writing the original story.

West Moreton's executive director, Mental Health Dr Leanne Geppert said the external team were not carrying out a workplace and bullying and harassment investigation.

She said the service would continue working with staff and union partners to ensure a safe, supportive workplace.

"As one step, we have invited a company specialising in workplace reviews and organisational change to meet with staff to understand the workplace culture in the AMHU, and to suggest ways in which it could be improved," Dr Geppert said.

"If anyone does raise bullying and harassment concerns as part of this process, these will be reported and investigated by WMHHS separately under existing processes.

"WMHHS sees this process as a positive step, and would encourage all AMHU staff to take part."

Formal letters were sent to almost 140 AMHU staff inviting them participate in the review.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has confirmed former staff are welcome to participate in this process. Contact WMHHS on (07) 3413 7526 to arrange an interview.