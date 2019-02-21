Menu
Extensive rain could trigger floodwater releases

Ali Kuchel
by
21st Feb 2019 3:13 PM
IF 200mm of rain fell across the Wivenhoe catchment this weekend, floodwater releases will be triggered at the dam.

With Cyclone Oma sitting to the east of Queensland, Seqwater is closely monitoring its path with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Presently, Wivenhoe dam is at 62.7 per cent of its water storage, while Somerset dam is at 75.2 per cent.

Floodwater storage compartments are fully available.

Depending on flows, a Seqwater spokesperson said they may carry out routine releases from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam to balance the amount of water between the two.

However, based on the bureau's forecast, it is unlikely water will be released from Wivenhoe Dam.

South East Queensland residents can be alerted of floodwater releases from dam gates, or which dams are spilling, through the organisation's free dam release notification smartphone app.

