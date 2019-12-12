Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

Extending and refreshing the CBD's cinema complex (Precinct B), including the addition of two new cinemas, and a space for an indoor go-kart track are part of grand plans to revitalise the city centre.

Ipswich City Council has submitted a development application, seeking a development permit for a material change of use to overhaul council-owned buildings around the mall.

The plans show how the council hopes to redevelop a number of precincts in the city centre through the refurbishment and reuse of existing buildings.

It is proposed the ground floor of 'Precinct A', across 143 and 143A Brisbane St, would be reorganised to provide a new tenancy fronting Nicholas St.

The space could be used by a cafe, fast food premises, office, restaurant, shop or entertainment and recreation uses.

The lower level of 'Precinct B', the Ipswich City Square building, would be reconfigured to provide a tenancy intended for indoor recreation activities, specifically an indoor go-kart track if approved.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle did not renew its lease for the site and aired its final movie in May.

It is proposed to extend the existing cinema complex on the ground floor to include an extra two cinemas, for a total of eight.

A small extension to the existing building is proposed to facilitate the additions, which would involve the raising of the roof.

Upgrades of seating to the existing six cinemas and the provision of a new tenancy on the ground level adjoining the existing cinema lobby intended for a range of business, entertainment or recreational purposes is also proposed.

'Precinct J', the Ipswich station owned by Queensland Rail, would be reconfigured internally.

It is proposed to demolish the existing internal mall and tenancies with the provision of a new internal mall connecting Nicholas St in the west with Bell St in the east.

A ramp would provide access into the site from Bell St.

A new north-south internal mall connecting the east-west mall with the Bell St office tower

foyer and supporting connection to the adjoining metro building is on the cards.

The provision of tenancies fronting the malls and Nicholas St, Union Pl and Bell St is also planned.

The proposed tenancies are intended to be used for a range of business, entertainment or recreational purposes such as cafes, fast food premises, offices, medical centres, restaurants, shops or indoor recreation.

As for the adjoining metro building, 'Precinct K', it would also be reconfigured internally.

A number of commercial tenancies is proposed for a range of uses similar to the adjoining building.

The existing malls and tenancies on the lower ground and ground levels would be demolished, with the provision of a single tenancy at lower ground level, which will be accessible from Bell St at grade and from Nicholas St via a new entry lobby including escalators and a lift.

A new north-south internal mall at ground level in the east of the building would be

accessible from the Metro B building to the north and the adjoining Icon building to the south.

The provision of a number of new tenancies fronting the internal mall, some of which also include secondary, is also proposed as is the provision of two new tenancies at ground level fronting Nicholas St.

The pedestrian bridge crossing Bell St would be demolished.