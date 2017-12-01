Extended trading hours for Christmas gift-givers

WITH less than four weeks until Christmas, Australia Post will keep Post Office doors open longer as it moves into its busiest period of the year.

Residents in Springfield Central can visit their local post office during the extended retail hours of 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am-noon Saturday, from now until December 22.

Queensland State Manager Pauline Davis said the extended trading hours would provide customers more convenience to send and receive their gifts in time for Christmas Day.

"We predict this Christmas will be our busiest yet," Ms Davis.

"Last year we delivered more than 34 million parcels over the Christmas period, a record we expect to break this year.

"We're also making it easier for our customers to choose how their items are delivered.

"We've introduced an SMS notification service for parcel deliveries. On the morning of delivery, customers will receive a text message with the option of having the driver leave the parcel at a safe location at their home, confirm they will be home or deliver directly to a Post Office if no-one is home.

"Customers can also take advantage of our parcel delivery services by opting to have their parcels sent to any one of our free 24/7 parcel lockers (available in over 280 locations), to a Post Office of their choice, or to a PO Box."