Aquinas College was the subject of online threats
Crime

Ex-student arrested after school threats

by Kirstin Payne
19th Jun 2018 3:07 PM
POLICE officers and dogs will patrol an exclusive Gold Coast high school after a former student was arrested following a series of online threats.

Aquinas College at Ashmore has confirmed a former student has been arrested and charged over the matter.

The posts, said to be containing serious threats were found posted on Instagram Friday.

Principal Peter Hurley said the school contacted the police immediately, once a teacher brought the issue to the attention of administration.

The individual making threats had been arrested and charged on Monday.

"On Monday morning, I contacted a senior Police Officer who told us that the threat was viewed seriously and that the person making the threats has now been arrested and charged; the matter is now in their hands," Mr Hurley said.

"While we were confident that these actions mitigated any threats, on Monday, we informed all of our parents of the circumstances.

"As I stated to our parents, it is extremely troubling that there are some in our society who try to scare children in such an irresponsible way and the fact that this can be done so easily via social media is a societal problem that reaches beyond schools," he said.

Parents were also advised of an increased security presence at the school, as a precautionary measure.

"QPS will now increase their observations of our property plus for added peace-of-mind we have employed on-site security that includes dog patrols," Mr Hurley said.

"At the end of this week, we will reassess the need for this added security."

Queensland Police have not been available for comment on the matter.

