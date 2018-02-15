Risk of 'oppressive' temperatures as heatwave continues

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich.

IT'S day six of the worst heatwave all summer in Ipswich and scorching temperatures are not showing any signs of letting up.

The hottest part of the day today will reach 38C, just two degrees cooler than yesterday's hot and sticky 40C maximum.

The humidity will drop off very slightly to 80% today but it's enough to make conditions feel a whole lot hotter and stickier than they actually are.

People have been trapped indoors for days, either in front of the air conditioner or at the pub like Kev Peters yesterday, waiting for a stable air mass to clear to allow the heat to escape and temperatures to cool down.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say a stagnate air mass has been building for days and until it moves on, conditions will continue to be hot.

With a dew point today of 23.4, oppressive and uncomfortable conditions with possibly some heat stress issues are a risk.

Things should begin cooling down from tomorrow when temperatures drop to 35C, 33C on Saturday and back up to 35C to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Once again, dew points across eastern #QLD are creeping up to mid 20's, creating very muggy & unconformable conditions. To see forecast dew points, head to MetEye at https://t.co/UP0flnvdpe. To understand more about its impacts on you: https://t.co/HS7R3u7jVa #QldHeat #Yuck pic.twitter.com/YKgJ4vdluZ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 14, 2018

There is a medium chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon today and the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

There's also the chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Thursday plus the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.