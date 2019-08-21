Exposed: The faces of Extinction Rebellion

MOTIVATED by fears of a humanmade climate catastrophe, Extinction Rebellion have taken to Brisbane's streets more than a half-dozen times since mid-June.

An offshoot of a broader movement which started in the UK, their southeast Queensland branch has employed instruments such as superglue and canoes to block roads and cause traffic chaos, frustrating city commuters.

Their recent effort to raise awareness of the "climate catastrophe" on August 6 resulted in 72 of their members being arrested.

At least 27 refused to sign bail, resulting in an eventful three hours in Brisbane's arrests court the day after.

ERIC HERBERT

The most recognisable of the Extinction Rebellion protesters, Herbert has been arrested and pleaded guilty on six occasions since mid-June for his involvement in disruptive protests.

He first became known for gluing himself to Queen St on June 17, then was one of four arrested and charged for blocking the Victoria Bridge in a canoe.

He has racked up $2050 of fines and 140 hours of community service since.

Environmental activist Eric Herbert (centre) with the Extinction Rebellion protesters as they march down the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane on August 6. Picture: AAP/Darren England

He admitted to a Queensland Magistrate that he's short on cash to pay fines, but is happy to do community service, according to his Instagram.

A triplet, Herbert's official residence is his parent's massive waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast, however Herbert recently admitted in court that he spends most of his time couchsurfing at friends' places in Brisbane.

THOMAS HOWELL

Based out of West End, Howell is the chief executive of Extinction Rebellion's southeast Queensland branch, and is heavily active promoting the movement on social media sites.

He and other protesters are frequently seen livestreaming protests to followers on Facebook.

Thomas Howell is Extinction Rebellion's SEQ branch chief.

Howell was first arrested for protesting in mid-July and fined $500 for being a pedestrian causing an obstruction.

However, his criminal record shows he was fined a whopping $1500 for trespass on a railway.

Howell told a court last month that those charges were to stop a coal train.

CLANCEY MAHER

Maher was arrested on the infamous "Day of Disruption" on August 6, along with 71 others.

Court documents list her occupation as "paid protester", however a spokesman for Extinction Rebellion has since denied this.

Despite this and the fact she was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with an Extinction Rebellion logo while in the dock, she (successfully) argued in court that she was not a "permanent member" of Extinction Rebellion.

Clancey Maher successfully argued she wasn’t a “permanent member” of Extinction Rebellion.



Police argued for tougher bail conditions effectively barring her from Brisbane's central business district, citing "intelligence holdings".

She will face court again next month.

MAXIM CURMI

Court documents show Curmi resides in the outer Melbourne suburb of Hurstbridge (although he has another address listed near Bowen, in the Whitsundays).

Like Howell, he was first arrested on July 14 and pleaded guilty the next day to public nuisance and a traffic offence.

Extinction Rebellion protesters Maxim Curmi. Picture: Instagram

In his latest appearance in the Brisbane Magistrates Court the day after the "Day of Disruption", Curmi railed against a commonly used tactic used by the police prosecutor.

Despite police wanting him to pay his fine immediately, the Magistrate gave him 28 days to pay.

BEN PENNINGS

A former Greens senate and Lord Mayoral candidate, Pennings has been outspoken on issues such as the approval of the controversial Carmichael Mine in the Bowen Basin.

Although not officially an Extinction Rebellion member, he has been vocal in supporting environmentalists concerned about coal mining and climate change.

Anti-Adani protester Ben Pennings blocks Meales Concrete Pumping driveway at Windsor. Picture: Adam Head

On the so-called "Day of Disruption", Pennings crashed a press conference being held by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and called the Liberal National Party "climate criminals".

Last month, he joined protesters from Galilee Blockade in blocking trucks from entering or leaving a concrete company depot based in Windsor over concerns about their works with Adani.

DANIEL YOUNG

A good Samaritan who works as a nurse in disability care.

Young was first arrested on July 17 for protest activity and faced court on those charges on August 6, the same day hundreds of other protesters gathered in the CBD.

Disability nurse Daniel Young. Picture: AAP/Richard Gosling

Only hours after leaving court, he was arrested again and charged.

MORGYN QUINN

Penned a diary which detailed his 20 hours in police custody following Extinction Rebellion's Day of Disruption on August 6.

His entries during his 20-hour ordeal included complaining about receiving an apple and bowl of cabbage for a meal.

"I s--t you not. The other lads get a chicken Red Rooster wrap," he penned.

Morgyn Quinn gave a first-hand account of his time in the watchhouse.

At the eight-hour mark, he writes "I can't keep up the charade of masculinity any more. I want my mum."

The diary garnered interest from the media and LNP Senator James McGrath, who told Quinn to "get a job and stop your whining."