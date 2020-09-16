EXPOSED: ‘Gun violence’, attacks drive families away

Families are abandoning Gracemere’s new pump track after a gang of bullies continues to cause trouble.

Families are abandoning Gracemere’s new pump track after a gang of bullies continues to cause trouble.

GRACEMERE'S newly-completed pump track has long been touted as a place where carefree families could escape to seeking adventure and excitement.

However, recent incidents have instead exposed the Cedric Archer Park site to be an apparent ground zero for a number of violent youth gangs.

The frightening reality was on Monday evening exposed after a young boy was assaulted by up to 20 individuals - his father also met with threats of violence.

Marisa Boon, the mother of the boy, took to social media shortly after the attack, revealing it was one in a number of incidents the family had previously encountered at the site.

She said a group of boys tripped and threw a scooter at her son, striking his testicles.

"This group is picking on lots of other children there!" Mrs Boon wrote.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional Council councillors and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke officially open the Gracemere Pump Track last month.

"My husband went over to reprimand them and he himself felt like at least two of them there were about to knock him out with a scooter."

Unfortunately, Mrs Boon's post only further revealed the horrifying extent in which violent incidents at the park frequently occur.

Gracemere father Nathan Wells also shared a harrowing tale involving his daughter - which would very likely be every parent's worst nightmare.

Mr Wells stated that only last week his young daughter was allegedly threatened with a gun.

Further details of the bone-chilling incident are at this time unclear, however he confirmed police had been involved.

READ MORE: DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky's horrific school bullying exposed

READ MORE: 'Wrong place, wrong time': Victim of gang attack named

READ MORE: Top cop's insight into CQ's growing youth crime issue

A young girl was allegedly threatened with a gun at the popular skate park.

Rebecca Strandquist also added to the tales of horror, saying her young son also fell victim to a vicious gang of bullies.

"We were only there for five minutes and my son was belted in front of me. A group of youths circled him with their phones out and were pushing him and intimidating him," she explained.

Sadly, the frightened boy left the park with both a black eye and busted lip.

When the concerned mother attempted to intervene, she was also confronted by the group who proceeded to hurl abuse.

"I was surrounded by a group of them protecting the boy who did the punching, calling me a b*tch, tipping water over me and my daughter and threats to spit on me," she said.

The spate of concerning incidents have renewed calls for the park's security to be revised.