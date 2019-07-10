Expo to help Ipswich jobseekers kickstart careers

A jobs expo will be held in Ipswich this Thursday to allow jobseekers to connect with local employers.

JOBSEEKERS from across the region are being encouraged to head down to the Ipswich Jobs Connect Expo so they can meet a wide range of employers this Thursday.

The expo aims to help connect employers and jobseekers in the region, including school leavers, people returning to work, mature-aged jobseekers and long-term unemployed.

A number of booths will be set up at the North Ipswich Reserve this Saturday, where people will be able to access information about jobs on offer, speed interviewing, career counselling and more.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman is urging those looking for work to take advantage of the expo.

"Up to 50 employers will be represented, including NDIS providers from the disability sector - it is just a great opportunity to see what is available in this region," she said.

One of the business to attend the expo will be JBS Australia, the largest meat processing company in the country.

"The Ipswich community is vital to our business. We have significant processing and corporate sites based in this municipality and it is essential to engage with the local community to come and develop their careers with us," said Matthew Burns from JBS Australia.

"We are seeking to change how people in our local communities view working in our industry. We want to get people on board with a career with JBS Australia and events like Ipswich Jobs Connect are essential.

"Job ads tend to reach those who are looking for a particular type of work. We want to raise the profile of the various career path opportunities that people don't know exist. These opportunities are right at their doorstep in the Ipswich area."

Attendees will also be able to find out about a number of special training programs happening in the Ipswich region.

If you would like to attend, bring printed copies of your resume and dress to impress.

Ipswich Jobs Connect is a free event and will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 2-5pm at the North Ipswich Reserve, 54 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

Register online at eventbrite.com.au by searching for Ipswich Jobs Connect.