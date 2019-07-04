Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
Crime

Explosives found as street closed off

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A northern Gold Coast street has been closed off for a Border Force operation, with reports explosives have been found.

Queensland police have this afternoon sealed off Warrie Close at Paradise Point.

A spokesperson from the ABF has confirmed the "operational activity" at a residential property, and said it was working with assistance from Queensland Police.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are reports explosives have been found in a police raid on the property.

More to come

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

More Stories

border force editors picks explosives street closure

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    News The Special Joint Taskforce appointed by the State Government to investigate dodgy operators in the building industry has uncovered 108 potential crimes.

    New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    premium_icon New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    Health Doctor says sepsis is an urgent national health issue.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    premium_icon New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    Politics Work is progressing at the $120 million Ripley Valley precinct

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Crime Men last seen in black sedan at Goodna.