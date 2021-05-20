Explosive twist in missing campers case

The case of missing campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill continues to baffle police. Picture: Supplied

A new theory has emerged in the case of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay as their mystery disappearance continues to baffle detectives.

Reports have emerged that a hunting mishap could be the reason why the pair vanished after going camping in the remote Wonnangatta Valley last year.

According to the Herald Sun, some locals in the alpine region believe the couple may have been accidentally killed by hunters armed with crossbows or rifles.

The newspaper has reported a witness on a camping trip with his son stumbled upon their scorched campsite after their disappearance in March 2020.

The witness also reported finding a fluorescent green crossbow arrow near the burnt-out camp to detectives, although police would not confirm the report when contacted by NCA NewsWire.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we're not providing any further information at this time," a spokesman said.

According to locals, there is also a possibility hunters and shooters using thermal imaging on their high-powered rifles to shoot deer from up to 800m away may have mistaken Mr Hill or Ms Clay for their prey, the Herald Sun reports.

The couple vanished on March 20 during a camping trip in the remote East Gippsland beauty spot of Wonnangatta, 350km east of Melbourne.

Investigators say the pair were camping together at Wonnangatta River near the Wonnangatta camping ground.

Russell Hill and Carol Clay's burnt-out campsite near Dry River track in the Wonnangatta Valley.

Detectives have been keeping an open mind to a number of possibilities about how the couple mysteriously vanished.

In March this year, around the one-year anniversary of their disappearance, detectives focused in on a white dual cab ute that had been seen near Mr Hill and Ms Clay's campsite the day before they vanished.

Missing persons squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said at the time police would not give up and were "strongly optimistic" of giving the families the answers they need.

"We will meticulously follow up every single piece of information provided to us," he said.

"Where that information or intelligence links to a particular area, then we will return and search that area."

Police searched for Russell Hill and Carol Clay in the Hotham area, finding two shovels. Picture: Jason Edwards

Inspector Stamper said it was "highly unlikely" Mr Hill or Ms Clay were still alive.

Mr Hill's wife Robyn also told NCA NewsWire earlier this month she believed she would never see her husband alive again.

"I can't see how they will come home. He hasn't spent any money, he hasn't done anything," she said.

"I just want them found, one way or the other, and then he can face the music if he's still alive."

Mr Hill left his Drouin home on March 19 before collecting Ms Clay from her home in Pakenham in his white Toyota LandCruiser.

The friends then travelled via Licola, spending one night at Howitt High Plains before heading into Wonnangatta Valley on March 20.

The pair were camping in the picturesque Wonnangatta Valley. Picture: Victoria Police

Mr Hill was last heard from the following day via HF radio, stating he was at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps when he made the call.

Ms Clay told friends she was heading away and was expecting to return home on March 28 or 29.

Previous reports suggested the pair were high school sweethearts, and Mr Hill's wife was not aware Ms Clay was joining him on the camping trip.

Campers then found Mr Hill's vehicle with signs of minor fire damage at their campsite, which was completely destroyed by fire, near Dry River Creek Track in the Wonnangatta Valley on March 21.

Anyone who sights Mr Hill or Ms Clay should phone triple-0 immediately.

Anyone with any other information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Explosive twist in missing campers case