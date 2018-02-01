Explosive texts clear teen of rape

Wrongly accused of rape and imprisoned on remand for three months, fibre optic technician Connor Fitzgerald, 19, enjoys his freedom at his home where he lives with his mother. Picture: Triangle News

Wrongly accused of rape and imprisoned on remand for three months, fibre optic technician Connor Fitzgerald, 19, enjoys his freedom at his home where he lives with his mother. Picture: Triangle News

THESE are the full bombshell texts that helped clear a teenager of raping a jilted ex - including one which says: "See you in court."

Connor Fitzgerald, 19, spent almost three months in prison and lost his job after a woman accused him of assaulting her.

Picture: Triangle News

But the charges against him were thrown out when his family turned detective and handed prosecutors explosive text messages in which she threatened to destroy him.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed Fitzgerald raped her and videoed it after a boozy night out in June last year.

Picture: Triangle News

After things turned bitter between them, she sent a message to a friend saying: "I'm not just going to mess his life up, I'm going to ruin it lol."

Now The Sun can reveal more chilling texts sent by his alleged victim - who told him: "If I can't have you, no one can."

Picture: Triangle News

Fitzgerald said she told him she would "never let me be with anyone else because she'd kill us".

In other threatening messages, Fitzgerald said his ex warned she would kill him and his new partner.

He added: "She threatened me and my girlfriend and said she'd kill the both of them.

"She started messaging me all crazy stuff - 'What about our family?'

"And then it turned to 'I'm going to get you nicked for this'".

Screenshots from his phone show how the woman claimed to have enjoyed sex with the former BT engineer.

Picture: Triangle News

He messaged saying: "It felt sooo good being in bed with u again," to which she replied: "You know - you f***** me to sleep."

But after accusing him of attacking her, she sent chilling taunts including: "Well I'll see you in court."

The case echoes that of Liam Allan, 22 whose rape trial collapsed last month when cops discovered messages that cleared him.

The Met police apologised to Mr Allan, and now the Fitzgerald family want to know how Fitzgerald, 19, was put in the same position.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.