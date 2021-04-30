Explosive: See what every cricketer brings to Power-ful side

Million dollar man: The newly-formed Western Power syndicate paid $1.2m to secure accomplished Ipswich-bred allrounder Steve Paulsen for the inaugural Brisbane Premier League series. Picture: Mike Batterham

THE highest priced player of the night, some exciting Ipswich Hornets talents and players tailor-made for explosive T20 cricket.

One of the best choices was securing a former Ipswich Grammar School student who played with Test captain Tim Paine.

The Ipswich-based Western Power T20 franchise secured a quality line-up at Thursday night's inaugural Brisbane Premier League (BPL) auction at the Queensland Cricketers' Club.

Western Power CEO Andrew Catton was delighted with how the $3 million monopoly style money was spent on winning bids for cricketers they wanted.

"We're very happy,'' Catton said after a long night of strategy building a new T20 line-up.

Power head coach Aaron Moore agreed.

"Unfortunately you can't have them all but I thought we did really well,'' Moore said.

"We covered all the skills but most happy with getting close to the plan we had.''

Western Power officials won the highest bid of the night paying $1.2 million for Ipswich cricket great Steve Paulsen.

"He was a big target,'' Catton said of the accomplished Western Districts all-rounder.

"We were really happy to get him. He's an Ipswich boy and fits the mould of what we want.

"He's a massive boost.''

Moore said a player like Paulsen was immensely valuable for the inaugural BPL T20 season being launched in August.

"You just get that level of experience - he bats, bowls and fields really well,'' Moore said.

"He's an all-round package really.''

Western Power T20 franchise backers Andrew Catton and Simon Emmerson.

Although outlaying a third of their salary cap to obtain Paulsen, Catton was stoked to get the quality cricketer early on the long night before the rules were changed to speed up the bidding process with 189 players to auction.

"We got him then we managed to get a couple of really good bargains around him,'' Catton said.

POWER-FUL STRATEGY: New franchise targeted players they wanted

He said the franchise spent the $3m available to fill its roster of 15 players to join Power local hero Harry Wood. Each franchise could select a local hero outside the $3m cap.

Although conceding it was nerve-racking paying so much for Paulsen, Moore said it was worth the bidding war.

"He was always in our plans so we just had to deal with it to get him,'' Moore said.

Ipswich Hornets batsman Bryn Llewellyn.

Among the exciting Ipswich cricketers selected were former Ipswich Grammar School talent Noah van der Werken, Hornets talents Harry Austin, Bryn Llewellyn and Jake Cross.

Catton said getting this year's Hornets premier grade batsman/wicketkeeper Cross "was a steal at $150,000''.

Ipswich Hornets wicketkeeper/batsman Jake Cross was a key recruit for Western Power at the BPL auction. Picture: David Lems

"Lucky Petersen as well was a massive get,'' he said.

"We got a few good lads from the Hornets and picked up Bryn (exciting left-handed batsman Bryn Llewellyn) which was fantastic.

"He's a really good fit to me personally because he's a good lad. He's the sort of bloke we want.''

The Power franchise also gained experienced regional all-rounders like Laidley legends Alex Welsh and Mick Sippel, who add years of cricketing knowledge and nous to the side.

Laidley master blaster Mick Sippel goes on the attack.

The Western Power line-up for the inaugural Brisbane Premier League T20 competition is: Harry Wood (local hero exempt from auction), Connor Weal, Steve Paulsen, Noah van der Werken, Dylan McLachlan, Donal Whyte, Jasper Sumner, Alex Welsh, Jake Cross, Ben Newton, Bryn Llewellyn, Harry Austin, Michael Sippel, Toby Kerswell, Lucky Peterson and Sean Lutter.

Western Power head coach Aaron Moore

Head coach Moore was also pleased with the players the new franchise secured among the diverse range of cricketers available.

Having been the successful Ipswich Hornets head coach in recent seasons, Moore welcomed a strong connection of Queensland Premier Grade cricketers from the club.

"Harry (Austin) has played with the Hornets so we knew what we were getting with Harry,'' the coach said.

"He's an ideal steal really.''

Fast bowler Sean Lutter recently completed one of his most successful seasons with the Hornets in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

Ben Newton is a second grade Hornets cricketer, who is also a wicketkeeper/batsman.

Power's local hero Harry Wood adds a touch of class to the team's batting line-up.

TRIPLE TREAT: Century-maker in winning form

Ipswich Hornets opening batsman Harry Austin. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Moore was grateful with other players chosen from around South East Queensland or interstate to contest the four-week T20 series.

Connor Weal is a left-arm bowler from Wynnum.

Former Ipswich Grammar School student Noah van der Werken has been playing in Tasmania.

"I taught him at Ipswich Grammar in the premiership-winning 2016 side,'' Moore said of the top order left-handed batsman.

"He played two years with the first XI so we knew him. His parents still live in Ipswich so he has a place to stay so it's a perfect fit.

"He played with (Australian Test captain) Tim Paine in two premiership-winning teams down in Tassie this year.''

Dylan McLachlan is a wicketkeeper/batsman from Valleys.

Donal Whyte is a fast bowler, also from Valleys.

Jasper Sumner is a leg-spinner from Redlands.

Multiple premiership all-rounders Alex Welsh and Mick Sippel provide extensive experience and leadership back-up for Paulsen.

Left-arm bowler Toby Kerswell, also with Ipswich links, played for Norths last year. He took seven wickets in a game.

Lucky Petersen is a seasoned top order batsman from Souths.

Former Ipswich Grammar School student Ben Davis was auctioneer on the night.

Moore said the new Western Power players would unite for a number of gatherings.

"We'll get the guys together with the owners soon and thank them for nominating and start getting ready for August,'' he said.