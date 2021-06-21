‘Explosive’ scandal could fell global giant

It's a brand name likely found in many Australian households - perhaps nestled in the corner of a TV or laptop.

But it's a brand in a whole lot of trouble. The current woes are just the latest in a series of scandals that have "humiliated" a once proud, 145-year-old company worth more than A$20 billion.

Japanese giant Toshiba, commentators have said, is in deep "crisis", a crisis which has even dragged in Japan's Prime Minister.

A scathing investigation, that Toshiba's bosses tried to prevent from taking place, has accused management of pressuring Japan's trade ministry to "beat up" foreign shareholders in the company.

News agency Reuters reported one major shareholder as saying it was "the world's worst corporate scandal in a decade".

The huge firm, that in its time has made everything from televisions to nuclear reactors, is now a shadow of its former self. It has already had to take drastic steps to survive. Now, some are wondering whether it can keep going as an independent entity at all.

"Things cannot continue the way they are at Toshiba, both for the company and the credibility of Japan's corporate culture," wrote Brooke Masters in the Financial Times.

For the last six years, scandals and economic missteps have plagued Toshiba.

Toshiba has been a household name in Australia for decades selling everything from DVD players to PCs and fridges.

Firm that would grow into global icon

Formed in 1875, what would become Toshiba originally produced telegraph equipment and then added torpedoes and mines to its arsenal. In 1939, the company renamed itself the Tokyo Shibaura Electric Company - which would eventually be shortened to Toshiba.

It became a pioneer in computers, TVs, fridges and microwaves. It was on these products that the Toshiba name would find its way into homes worldwide, a potent symbol of Japan's technological prowess.

Scandal hits Toshiba

Then, in 2015, Toshiba was rocked by an accounting scandal which had seen profits inflated by $A1.5 billion over the previous seven years.

Worse was to come, with its early 2000s investments into nuclear power also going south. In 2017, Toshiba said it would write down $A8 billion in the value of its US reactor division.

It began selling off some of its famous units, including its microchip, PC and TV arms. But it remains hugely important to Japan due to its core businesses of reactors and defence equipment.

Following all the red ink spilt, activist shareholders, many from overseas, wanted change at Toshiba. The company, seemingly singing from the same hymn sheet, said it wanted to "establish a new corporate culture".

The first non-Japanese independent directors were elected to three of the 11 board positions at 2019's annual general meeting (AGM).

RELATED: Nissan to stop making sedan cars for Japan market

Toshiba lost billions when it took a punt in the US nuclear reactor industry.

Large investors puzzled by vote

A year later and the 2020 AGM election was looking close with a possibility a clutch of the old guard could lose their positions.

One of Toshiba's biggest shareholders, Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management, had nominated three candidates to the board, including its co-founder.

It was astonished when none of the three were elected.

Effissimo urged Toshiba management to green light an independent investigation into possible voting "irregularities" at the 2020 AGM.

But the bosses pushed back and did an internal probe instead which reported that nothing untoward had occurred.

Not satisfied, Effissimo managed to persuade shareholders in March that an independent investigation was now vital. That in itself was extraordinary because Japanese shareholders usually trust the management of their firms.

RELATED: One 'reckless' decision that killed UK retail giant

'Explosive' report critical of Toshiba's management

The report from that investigation, released last week, has been labelled as "explosive".

It claimed Toshiba management "devised a plan to effectively prevent shareholders from exercising their … voting rights at the AGM" while the meeting itself was "not fairly managed".

It further alleged Toshiba had persuaded Japan's trade ministry to help keep the activists at bay by exerting "undue influence on some shareholders".

The report detailed an email it said was between Toshiba execs about Effissimo which allegedly said, "We will ask (the ministry) to beat them up for a while."

The aim was to get Effissimo to withdraw its board nominations.

"If we are aggressive, we can get them" with foreign ownership rules, then-cabinet secretary and now Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga allegedly told the executive, referring to rules designed to protect industries critical to Japan's national security, reported Reuters.

Asked about his alleged comment, Mr Suga said: "I am absolutely not aware of that. There was nothing of that sort". He has denied the claims as has the ministry.

Management was also alleged to have pressured other large foreign shareholders into voting to keep the board members in place.

Some of the actions raised "suspicions of violations of laws and regulations in many places".

The 'humiliation' of Toshiba

The report was "surprising, disappointing, and in some areas, deeply disturbing", four Toshiba board members, George Zage III, Ayako Weissman, Paul Brough and Jerry Black, said in a statement.

The FT's Ms Masters said it was a "humiliation" of Toshiba's own making when it turned down initial requests for an independent report and then indulged in "dark arts" to defeat its critics.

"Now the resulting report has thrown Toshiba into crisis," she wrote.

"Toshiba has had three financial scandals in six years and the government has intervened at least twice to help management fend off investor challenges.

"If that's a transformed corporate culture, what was the old one like?"

The company has now found itself with few defenders.

"All of Japan Inc. isn't rushing to Toshiba's defence," Brian Heywood, chief executive officer of Taiyo Pacific Partners, an activist fund in Japan, told the Japan Times.

In a statement, Toshiba said it had "taken seriously" the report's findings.

"We will take action to identify the root cause without delay, in an objective and transparent manner, including the participation of third parties".

Toshiba has now sold off many of its divisions including those consumers know the most such as computers.

Future of iconic firm uncertain

Next month, Toshiba will face shareholders at the 2021 AGM where more new faces will seek election to the board.

Bruised, the company has said two directors who were standing for re-election will no longer do so while a further two board members would resign.

Toshiba chairman Osamu Nagayama apologised on Monday but has refused to resign himself, saying he wanted to "fulfil my duties".

Meanwhile, British hedge fund CVC Partners had already tabled at $A25 billion bid for the firm.

Toshiba has rebuffed the offer and instead has said it will do a strategic review of the company.

But the vultures are circling the wounded icon. A foreign buyout of Toshiba or even its dismantling entirely are now a possibility.

It's a slow fall from grace for the brand that once took Japan to the world.

Originally published as 'Explosive' scandal could fell global giant