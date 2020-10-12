EXPLOSIVE RANT: Viral tirade ends in court date

Two men unleashed a tirade of abuse on a motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet.

UPDATE MONDAY 6PM: POLICE have charged two people after a video of an explosive rant went viral.

The eight-minute video captured two men abusing a motorcyclist outside Hungry Jacks in North Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 46-year-old Beaconsfield man had been charged with threatening violence, to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on October 28.

A 17-year-old Beaconsfield man was also charged with threatening violence.

The video of the encounter has since racked up 28,000 views on YouTube.

Not long after the man and his companion, also on a motorbike, parked in a single space next to a grey SUV, two men exited from the vehicle yelling abuse.

Two men shaped up to a motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet.

"Step away from me f***ing car mate, ya bag's hitting it," the older man said.

"Look at ya f***ing park.

"Then ya pushing ya f***ing back on me car mate … ya rude f***

"Don't touch my f***ing car c*** or I'll touch ya f***ing bike."

A second younger man joined the verbal onslaught against the motorcyclist telling him to "get some respect" and "exactly c***".

The pair called the rider a "f***wit" and a "c***" multiple times.

A man passes his younger companion two soft serve ice creams before he shapes up to a motorcyclist in Mackay.

At one point the man, who had been holding two soft serve ice creams, said "hold these" to the younger man as he shaped up to the rider and the insults fast became personal about an impairment of the rider's arm.

"You're lucky you got a busted arm mate, you'd get punching in the f***ing head," the older man yelled, as the younger guy called him a "fat f***".

The rider did not back down from the argument and engaged in the verbal tussle.

One of the men started pointing his finger at the motorcyclist before the situation escalated.

Things became even more heated when the older man began pointing at the rider, who yelled "point your f***ing finger at me c***".

The older man yelled back, "What are you gonna f***ing do … I'll f***ing know you clean out c***".

The explosive argument lasted about eight minutes with the entire encounter filmed by both motorcyclists.

The second man was still holding the soft serve ice creams which could be seen melting as he also shaped up to the rider.

The older man told the rider's companion his friend had "bad manners" and had been leaning on the car.

"He's a rude c*** and he should have f***ing apologised for touching our car," he said.

When the pair returned to their car to drive on, one of the men yelled as a parting shot: "You come out your mother's ass c***."