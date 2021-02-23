EXPLOSIVE PREMIERE: Reactions to Ruthven's reality TV debut

Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven has married a stranger as part of a reality tv show experiment.

It's not every day you marry a complete stranger but it's now the reality for one ex-Bundy radio host.

But now the familiar face is marrying a complete stranger on Channel 9's reality television series Married At First Sight.

Airing the first episode of its eighth season Monday night, things kicked off with a bang.

Bryce was one of the first two couples to meet their match at the altar.

Taking part on Channel 9’s reality TV show Married At First Sight, Bryce revealed his last relationship ended just six months prior to his real-life fiance.

The loved-up couple were quickly served a reality check when Bryce told new wife Liss (Melissa) that his last relationship and engagement ended just six months prior to the show.

Here are just some of the tweets that were shared during the premiere.

