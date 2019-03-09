Exploring the highs and lows of 30 years as a paramedic

WORKING as a paramedic naturally comes with its highs and lows.

In his nearly 30 years in the field, Mark Nugent has watched as ambos have been equipped with more skills, equipment, technology and practices to save lives.

But with every successful story, there are just as many that don't have a happy ending.

There has also been a noticeable shift in the attitude towards those in the profession, which has seen Mr Nugent confronted with verbal abuse, and in some extreme cases a knife and a gun.

The 53-year-old joined the then Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade as an ambulance officer in 1989, before the amalgamation of the 96 individual pieces to form the Queensland Ambulance Service puzzle.

"When I came in in 1989 there was an introduction of a number of different clinical changes where we went from very basic, very simple first aid into providing some advanced therapies, for those days, which are now commonplace,” he said.

"We had a limited pain management practice we could use... now there are a range of narcotics that we use.

"The drugs and pharmacology that we use now is far beyond anything we ever had when I first started.”

Defibrillators formed part of the early invasive, or life saving, procedures apart from CPR.

"We had to have specialist training for those things, now all staff (have that training),” he said.

"There has been a very big growth in practices for our general population.”

Aspiring paramedics now come through university instead of a vocational stream and that has seen more females balance out the field.

After working in various positions in the service, his current role as senior operations supervisor in the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network involves him supervising real time operations in the area.

"Now my goal is not just one patient at a time... now it's about ensuring that I've got the right people to the right patient at the right time,” he said.

"I'm dealing with a situation which might have multiple patients that require multiple different types of treatment. It's more about understanding the whole system as opposed to that one singular patient.”

Mr Nugent said in his early days in an ambulance, there was never an environment he entered where he felt unsafe.

He recounted incidents where people threw things or pull knives or firearms on attending paramedics in recent years.

"Sadly and I'm not quite sure why... we are unfortunately facing more and more physical and verbal violence,” he said.

"It's sadly becoming more and more prevalent and has been for a number of years.”

As an Ipswich boy, he has treated his fair share of family and friends.

A colleague waved goodbye on a Friday afternoon and an hour later Mr Nugent was treating him for a cardiac arrest.

Sadly he did not survive.

On another occasion, he treated his mother-on-law and was able to successfully revive her.

"Each of us have gone to friend or family that have not had such a good outcome,” he said.

"I'm not unique, I'm just another person who is in emergency services.

"I think we've all got to have something special that sits with us. We try and help others where we can.”