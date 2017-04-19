Exploring Springfield off the beaten track

RIDING your way around Springfield is a great way to keep fit and now there is an opportunity to join other locals in a free recreational riding activity.

Springfield's Cycle Away is a business focused on teaching riding safety and ensuring bike riders can join other recreational riders enjoy exploring their community together.

As part of Bike Week, Cycle Away is holding a free Bike Check and Buddy Ride activity which will include Cycle Away riders conducting bike safety and helmets checks before setting off on a guided tour along Springfield bike paths.

All you need to attend the free event is a working bicycle and helmet, with children who can ride without training wheels to be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Bike Check and Buddy Ride kicks off at 4pm on Thursday, April 20 at Robelle Domain Parklands.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/discover-springfield-tickets-33200884740 or contact Ipswich City Council on 3810 6299.