Test results boost plans for new Bowen Basin coal project

RAW quality coal data has boosted the prospects for identifying another quality coking coal resource in the Bowen Basin.

Queensland explorer Bowen Coking Coal has announced "extremely positive" results from the first coal quality tests at its 100 per cent owned Isaac River Coking Coal Project.

The project, about 30km west of Moranbah, is next to the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Daunia Mine and abuts Peabody's Olive Downs North Project.

It is also well located close to infrastructure with the Peak Downs Highway 12km to the north and the Goonyella rail system about 3km away.

Bowen Coking Coal said the results from two drill holes for the Leichhardt and Vermont Upper 2 seams indicated the Vermont Upper 2 seam and bottom section of the Leichhardt seam could produce high quality coking coal.

Raw Crucible Swelling Numbers (CSN) - one of the key qualities for coking coal - were as high as 7.

The company said the results for the Vermont Upper 2 seam also warranted an update to the resource estimate which previously included 5.2 million tonnes from the Leichhardt seam.

Bowen Coking Coal managing director Gerhard Redelinghuys said they were extremely satisfied with the outcome of the initial raw coal quality results.

"It supports our strategy of improving the Isaac River resource not only in quantity but also in terms of quality," Mr Redelinghuys said.

"I am particularly excited about the higher raw CSN numbers, especially from the previously untested Vermont Upper 2 seam.

"During the next stage of washability tests, some of the impurities will be removed, which will enhance the CSN and fixed carbon and reduce the ash percentage to simulate a potential washed coal product."

Bowen Coking Coal fully owns the Isaac River, Coorooah, Hillalong and Comet Ridge coking coal projects in the Bowen Basin.

It is also a joint venture partner with Stanmore Coal in the Lilyvale (15%) and Mackenzie (5%) coking coal projects.